TITTA EN ALG Comes to Dramaten This Month

For the eighth year the concert From Broadway to Duvemåla goes on tour with musical songs in Sweden. On stage this year we see Malena Tuvung, Emmi Christensson (played Christine in Phantom of the Opera in West End) and John Martin Bengtsson (played Phantom in Phantom of the opera in Copenhagen, Kristianstad and Stockholm) again and for the first time Linda Pritchard and Martin Redhe Nordh joins the team. A quintet that complemented each other well and created a good musical dynamic for this year's set.