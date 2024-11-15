Sharon Osbourne's CUT THE CRAP! Will Embark on European Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out West End debut, music and TV icon Sharon Osbourne is taking her acclaimed tell-all confessional show on the road across Europe. The first European dates were announced in Scandanvia in April, 2025, with Sharon interviewed live on stage by film star Brigitte Nielsen.

Sharon Osbourne - Cut The Crap! will play Cirkus, Stockholm on Tuesday 22 April, House of Culture, Helsinki Thursday 24 April, Folketeateret, Oslo Saturday 26 April and DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen on Wednesday 30 April with extra dates to be announced.

For over two decades, Sharon Osbourne has been a force to be reckoned with on our TV screens. Both on and off camera she’s had to battle the scrutiny that comes with life in the limelight - and has never been a stranger to controversy.

Now she makes the leap to the stage - live and unleashed - in Sharon Osbourne - Cut The Crap!

Sharon promises to reveal all about some of the hardest years of her eventful life - from the anguish of a broken marriage and heavy metal icon husband Ozzy’s infidelities to the constant spectre of drug abuse in her family, the loss of friends, betrayal by colleagues, and her ongoing battles with mental health issues.

She says: “I can’t wait to see you all the theatre. It’s going to be very interesting - my show in my own words. Talking a lot! Hope to see you there.”

A huge TV star on both sides of the Atlantic from more than 20 years, Sharon Osbourne was a much loved judge and mentor on UK TV’s ‘The X Factor’ from its first series in 2004. On the 10th series her act Sam Bailey was the winner, marking Sharon’s first victory as a mentor.

Sharon, her heavy metal icon husband Ozzy and their kids first burst onto our screens in 2002 in MTV’s ground-breaking fly-on-the-wall reality show, ‘The Osbournes’, which followed the family’s crazy life in Beverly Hills. In 2007 she joined the judging panel on the second season of America’s Got Talent, along with Piers Morgan and David Hasselhoff.

Her first autobiography, ‘Extreme’ was published in October 2005. It went to Number 1 on the Sunday Times Bestseller List, where it remained for 15 weeks and sold over 621,000 copies in hardback, becoming the biggest-selling autobiography since British records began. It won Biography of the Year at the British Book Awards and went on to sell more than two million copies, becoming the most successful female autobiography ever. Sharon is now back home and resident in the UK, and says it’s time to start a new chapter - and lay rest many of the demons of her past.

In this not-to-be-missed LIVE experience audience members will be able to question Sharon directly about her and her extraordinary life as she really ‘’Cuts The Crap’’ live on stage.

Brigitte Nielsen is a Danish actress, model, and singer. She began her career modelling for Greg Gorman and Helmut Newton. She subsequently acted in the 1985 films Red Sonja and Rocky IV, later returning to the Rocky series in Creed II. Nielsen married Sylvester Stallone, with whom she starred in the 1986 film Cobra. She also played a villain in Beverly Hills Cop II. In 2012 she won the German TV version of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! crowned Jungle Queen, She has hosted her own talk show Gitte Talks on the Danish TV Channel Kanal and she has also presented the dating show Wirt sucht Liebe (Is Looking for Love) on German TV.

Tour Dates

Stockholm

Cirkus, Djurgården, Stockholm,

Tuesday 22 April at 7.30pm

https://www.ticketmaster.se/event/668057?CL_ORIGIN=Web3



Helsinki

House of Culture, Alppila, Helsinki,

Thursday 24 April at 7pm

https://www.lippu.fi/event/sharon-osbourne-helsingin-kulttuuritalo-19378141/



Oslo

Folketeateret, Youngstorget, Oslo,

Saturday 26 April at 8pm

https://folketeateret.eventim-billetter.no/webshop/webticket/shop?event=1618



Copenhagen

DR Koncerthuset, Ørestads Blvd, Copenhagen

Wednesday 30 April at 8pm

https://billetter.drkoncerthuset.dk/da/buyingflow/tickets/25727/60924/#tixsp

