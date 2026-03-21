Review: SOUND OF MUSIC at Kristianstads Teater

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When I read that Emil Sigfridsson was going to stage Sound of Music at Kristianstad Stadsteatern, I felt a bit of a “why”. I was hesitant to go down, but I decided and I really don’t regret it. And Emil himself answers “why” in the program “a beloved classic that is constantly relevant”. Unfortunately, it is relevant. The Nazis’ entry into Austria and the question of whether to bow down, be left alone or, as Captain von Trapp does, stand firm on your principles even when it means leaving your homeland and fleeing on foot over the mountains. In the form of the musical, we celebrate and admire the family who stands up for their values ​​and flees – how they are received in Switzerland we are not told. But the question is how would they be received today if they fled to Sweden? Sweden a country which nowadays only agrees to welcome to minimu quota of refugess.

Even though there is a dark message, it is love and joy which concur in the musical. With the help of music, you can do anything.

Sound of Music is a classic musical and many have seen the film with Julie Andrews and Christoffer Plummer as Maria and Captain von Trapp and maybe the occasional stage set as well. The audicence knows the songs and the lines as well as exactly what is going to happen. But in this set it doesn't feel like it is going on repeat. Sara Ollinen (Maria) and John Martin Bengtsson (Captain von Trapp) put their own stamp on the characters and captivate the audience with their strong voices and presence in their roles. I got goose bumps in Edelweiss as well as in My favorite things in the second act as Maria returns and it greeted by joy and love by the children. Which leads us to these wonderful children, a key part of the cast. They are very talented and charm the entire audience.

Anna Hammarqvist as the Abbess also gives a brilliant performance. Overall, it is a strong ensemble where all have that extra joy in their performance. It feels like a hallmark in the productions I have seen here at Kristianstad Theatre.

The set design and costumes give the feeling that we are in Austria near the Alps.

It is well worth going to Kristianstad and seeing Sound of Music performed in one of our finest theatre buildings which celebraites 120 years this year.

Sound of Music runs until April 26th.

Tickets are at sale at

Reader Reviews

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