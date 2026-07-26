Review: NI BETALAR INTE! VI BETALAR INTE! at Adelsö Friluftsteater

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Last year marked the debut of the Adelsö Open-Air Theatre, and this year they are back with a play by Nobel laureate Dario Fo to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday. The play *Sotta Paga! Non si Paga!* (You don't pay! We don't Pay!) premiered in Milan in 1974, yet the issue of constantly rising prices feels just as relevant today. A play by a Nobel laureate might sound serious and perhaps a bit dull, but here on Adelsö, the audience was treated to plenty of laughter during the performance, which lasted just under two hours, including the intermission.

The play is set in 1970s Italy, where housewife Antonia (Sofia Bach)—fed up with prices changing daily—joins other women in protesting by simply refusing to pay for goods. She drags her friend Margherita (Thérèse Svensson) into the scheme; to hide some of the items, they stuff them under their coats, creating a bulge that is mistaken for a pregnancy. Complications ensue when they have to explain the situation to Antonia’s husband, Giovanni (Olle Roberg), and Margherita’s husband, Luigi (Betty Wilson Wallnäs). Antonia has a vivid imagination and does not hesitate to lie straight to her husband’s face to conceal the fact that she has stolen food and has unpaid bills because the money simply isn't enough.

Even more explanations are required when various police officers knock on the door to conduct a search for hidden food supplies. These different officers are played by Johan Charles; a mustache was supposed to distinguish them, but on opening night, the mustache wouldn't stay put, making them look even more alike—something that amused both the audience and the other actors.

As mentioned, there are plenty of laughs—both at the situations that arise and at the bizarre explanations offered primarily by Antonia, which Giovanni accepts and then passes on with his own added comic twist.

It is an election year, after all, and a comedy about protests against rising prices and worsening conditions feels very timely.

The Adelsö Open-Air Theatre enjoys a unique setting on the island of Adelsö. You can get there by taking the car ferry from Munsö, followed by a short drive from the harbor; taking the bus from Brommaplan is another convenient option. The stage itself is tucked away behind a wooden wall—resembling a medieval fort—making the venue an experience in its own right. It makes for a delightful summer excursion to this historic island, with the play serving as the perfect finale.

The premiere took place on a lovely, sunny afternoon with a gentle breeze— open air theatre at its best.

*You don't Pay! We don't Pay!* runs until August 2. Tickets:

https://www.xn--adelsfriluftsteater-u6b.se/

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