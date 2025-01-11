Review: ÄNGLAGÅRD / HOUSE OF ANGELS at Oscarsteatern

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Änglagård, one of the best Swedish musicals ever written, is now entering its fourth and final season at the Oscarsteatern, partly with a new cast.

Hjalmar Freij takes over the role of Mårten and Jenny Holmgren the role of Eva. Klara Nilsson and Lauge Demant joins the ensemble in different roles. Brilliant performanes by all.

The big cast change is that Tommy Körberg resigned as Gottfrid after 1.5 years and the role is taken over by Claes Malmberg, who immediately puts his own stamp on the role upon his first entrance. Walking, he makes his entrance when Gottfrid and Ivar's house is rolled onto the stage, a stage where Tommy Körberg was sitting down. Small changes that give Gottfrid a slightly younger appearance. Claes Malmberg's warm, cozy and curious Gottfrid takes the audience by storm. When he sings about the love of his youth, Lena, who he never became his and who he still dreams of today, it is with a sensitivity that goes straight to the heart. Claes Malmberg is a brilliant choice as Gottfrid and together with Gustav Levin, as the brother Ivar, they charm the audience and attract laughter and clapping in time.

As a music lover, it's a treat every time you see Änglagård. It was love at the genre rope and a love that grows all the time. You constantly find new details depending on where you sit in the salon. From row 12 on the parquet floor, we could fully enjoy the fantastic scenography. In the opening number, it is magical. Fredriks Kempe's music is simply genius and holds the highest class right through the entire performance. It really marries the action. It is so wonderful to see how these talented musical artists manage their characters so well. Tuva B Larsen and Fredrik Lycke, who have been with us from the start, are brilliant in their roles, as Fanny and Axel, every time I've seen them.

As an audience, you feel that you are a small part of something bigger, just like Fanny sings at the end. The message of being part of a community warms when you leave the Oscarsteatern and find yourself in a chilly snowstorm outside.

Don't miss this magical musical!

Reader Reviews