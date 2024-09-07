Review: JOYRIDE THE MUSICAL at MalmöOpera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyone knows ABBAs´ musical Mamma Mia which been running for ages all around the globe, a few years ago the music by Max Martin was the base for &Juliet and now the fans of Roxette finally has a musical of their own. A musical named Joyride after one of groups four no 1 on the Billboard list. The other three, The Look, Listen To Your Heart and It Must Have Been Love are of course included in he musical as well.



The plot is based on the book "Got You back" by Jane Fallon. A feelgood musical about love, infidelity, revenge and self-realization.

Stylist Stephanie (Jessica Marberger) has been together with Joe (Alexander Lycke) for 16 years and they have a 14-year-old daughter Stella (Sara Stjernfeldt). One morning, Stephanie discovers that Joe is cheating on her. With the help of her colleagues Natasha (Sara Lehman) and Gary (Oscar Pierrou Lindén) at the fashion house Primera, they manage to find out that the girl Joe is cheating on is named Katie (Marsha Songcome) and lives in Lincoln, where Joe works a few days a week. Katie believes that Joe is separated and has shared custody of the daughter. When Stephanie confronts Katie with the truth, they start plotting the revenge together. In the same vein at Primera, Stephanie works with styling the soap actress Meredith Maruska-Delicado (Sanna Martin), known for having a terrible taste in clothes and who is often photographed by the handsome fashion photographer Michael Sotheby (Patrik Martinsson). A plot lined up for complications and misunderstandings along the way.

A light-hearted story where Roxette's songs (performed in English) are neatly woven into the plot. Sometimes, however, it becomes more of a concert feeling than musical when hand microphones are used. It slightly removes that feeling of suddenly bursting into song. But that's probably the only thing that bothers me a little bit. From the first note to the last, this is otherwise incomparably good.

The scenography by David Woodhead is really good and the whole stage is used and it's awesome when the front part of the stage floor is lifted down and left on the far side is the big orchestra and Merdith (Sanna Martin) who does one of the evening's strongest efforts in Listen To Your Heart . This is a musical that really elevates the female roles. Marsha Songcome, Jessica Marberger and Sanna Martin play their strong female characters with gusto and brilliant vocal performances. Even young Sara Stjernfeldt as the cocky guitar-playing daughter Stella shines. Original efforts worth being proud of. Alexander Lycke has a fantastic voice and powerful vocal performances, but his character Joe is rather beige and plain. A little unusual to see him in a role without any direct power and substance. It makes you wonder what Stephanie and Katie see in him. Jessica and Marsha are responsible for the really powerful duets, such as It Must Have Been Love. One of the really strong and memorable parts this evening.

In the performance there are many great ensemble numbers where the skilled dancers get to show off in Miles Hoare´s choreography.

The entire Malmö Opera Orchestra under the direction of Joakim Hallin is performing the music live which gives an added boost to the songs.

There is no doubt that this will be a success far beyond Sweden's borders. It is definitely not a question of "if" it will be set up abroad, but "when" and "where". The world premier could just as easily have been in London or New York. It's just to congratulate Malmö Opera and everyone who was involved in creating and being part of this fantastic original set. This will be a new Swedish musical export!

All songs are performed in English and as the theater is the opera house in Malmö, all dialog and songs are texted. The dialog is texted both in Swedish and English which makes it available for all fans of Roxette. Anyone who will see Joyride, the musical is in for a musical treat!

Joyride the musical is scheduled to play until the 27th of April 2025 at Malmö Opera.

