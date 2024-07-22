EVIL DEAD The Musical Makes Sweden And Scandinavia Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EVIL DEAD the Musical is based on Sam Raimi's cult movies The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn, and will have its Nordic premiere in Stockholm in October 2024. This will also be the first time this musical is performed in English in Europe.

Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the classic Evil Dead movies and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. It also has a unique "Splatter Zone" - a section of the audience that gets covered in fake blood. With this combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effects, and really awesome musical numbers, Evil Dead The Musical is unlike any live show you've ever seen.

You don't need to be a fan of Evil Dead to love this show. You don't need to be a fan of horror to love this show. You don't even need to be a fan of musicals to love this show! As long as you like having fun - this show is for you!

While the Evil Dead films are the definition of cult movies, as a stage show, Evil Dead The Musical has become a cult sensation of its own, prompting the New York Times to proclaim it as "The next Rocky Horror Show." The show played Off-Broadway in New York, has broken records in Toronto, has won awards in Korea, launched three North American tours, and has had over 500 productions mounted across the globe. But this is the first time ever it will be played in Sweden and Scandinavia, and it has never before been played in English in Europe. This production will play for a limited run of four weeks at Loftet (Subtopia), premiering on October 4th, 2024.

- This show hits its head on exactly what I think the theatre and musical scene in Stockholm needs, says director Johan Bark. It is insanely entertaining and completely over the top. The show also includes numerous postmodern references to various aspects of pop culture, keeping it accessible to all audiences without coming across as pretentious. It really is for everyone.

In the iconic role as the chainsaw wielding hero Ash Williams we see Nicklas Berglund (Rock of Ages, Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys), and his girlfriend Linda is played by Linda Holmgren (We Will Rock You, Avenue Q, Legally Blonde, Rock of Ages, Tanz der Vampire). Joining them is Vilma Eklöv (A Chorus Line, The Fantasticks, Sound of Music) as Annie/Shelly, Victor Molino Sanchez (Something Rotten, A Chorus Line, Spamalot, Singing in the Rain) as Jake, Ida Swann (Starlight Express, Bat Out Of Hell) as Cheryl, Albert Häggblom (The Play That Goes Wrong, Urinetown) as Ed, Johan Toloue Samuelsson (Das Phantom der Oper, Chicago, Elisabeth) as Scott, och Anders Sahlman (Beck, Happy Jävla Pride, Let's Dance ) as Fake Shemp. Director is Johan Bark, and choreographer is Lee Brummer.

EVIL DEAD the Musical

Book and Lyrics by George Reinblatt

Music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris, George Reinblatt

Additional Lyrics by Christopher Bond

Additional Music by Rob Daleman

Based on characters created by Sam Raimi

by special arrangement with Renaissance Pictures, Ltd & Studiocanal

Licensing: Music Theatre International, MTI Shows Europe

Running time : 2h 15min (inkl intermission)

Genre: Comedy, Musical

​Performance dates: 4 - 26 October 2024

​Recommended age: 18+

​Language: English

​Venue: Loftet, Subtopia, Rotemannavägen 10, 145 57 Norsborg, Stockholm Sweden.

​Access: Wheelchair accessible

For tickets to Evil Dead the Musical Sweden, go to:

www.evildead.se/tickets or www.tickster.com

