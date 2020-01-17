Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Comedy

Luke Steingruby - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Actor in a Drama

Christian Boyd - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Kevin Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church

Best Actress in a Comedy

Maria Bartolotta - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Actress in a Drama

Wendy Renee Greenwood - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Brittany Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church

Best Choreography

Debbie Ladd - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church

Best Comedy

THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Costumes Drama/Comedy

Jenna K. Gove - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Costumes Musical

Leon Dobkowski - MATILDA - The Muny

Best Direction of a Comedy

THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVERY TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Direction of a Drama

Matt Saltzberg - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Direction of Musical

Tammy Rodenbaugh - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church

Best Drama

OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church

Best Lighting Design Musical

Nathan W. Scheuer - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny

Best Music Direction

Marc Schapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Variety Theater

Best Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church

Best Musical Direction

DB Bonds - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny

Best Scenic Design Drama/Comedy

Jared Shofstall - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Scenic Design Musical

Paige Hathaway - MATILDA - The Muny

Best Sound Design

Caisha Johnson - MY FAIR LADY - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Ben Nordstrom - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Gerry Love - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Kyle Rehme - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Wendy Renée Greenwood - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Anna Benoit - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Alli McDonald - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church

Best Theatre Company

The Muny

