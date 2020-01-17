Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld St. Louis Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Comedy
Luke Steingruby - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Actor in a Drama
Christian Boyd - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Kevin Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church
Best Actress in a Comedy
Maria Bartolotta - THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Actress in a Drama
Wendy Renee Greenwood - TIME STANDS STILL - New Jewish Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Brittany Hester - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church
Best Choreography
Debbie Ladd - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church
Best Comedy
THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVER TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Costumes Drama/Comedy
Jenna K. Gove - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Costumes Musical
Leon Dobkowski - MATILDA - The Muny
Best Direction of a Comedy
THE MOST FABULOUS STORY EVERY TOLD - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Direction of a Drama
Matt Saltzberg - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Direction of Musical
Tammy Rodenbaugh - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church
Best Drama
OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church
Best Lighting Design Musical
Nathan W. Scheuer - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny
Best Music Direction
Marc Schapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Variety Theater
Best Musical
HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church
Best Musical Direction
DB Bonds - KINKY BOOTS - The Muny
Best Scenic Design Drama/Comedy
Jared Shofstall - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Scenic Design Musical
Paige Hathaway - MATILDA - The Muny
Best Sound Design
Caisha Johnson - MY FAIR LADY - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Ben Nordstrom - INTO THE BREECHES - St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Gerry Love - THE CRUCIBLE - Stray Dog Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Kyle Rehme - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Wendy Renée Greenwood - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Insight Theatre Company
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Anna Benoit - OUR TOWN - Ozark Actors Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Alli McDonald - HELLO, DOLLY! - Wentzville Christian Church
Best Theatre Company
The Muny
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!