WHITE CHRISTMAS to Open at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Loretto‑Hilton Center, December 2–23, 2026. Directed by Augustin Family Artistic Director Kate Bergstrom, White Christmas brings the iconic film to life in a sweeping production that celebrates everything audiences love about the holidays—nostalgia, romance, laughter, and the thrill of live performance.

The production will feature classics like “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” “Count Your Blessings,” and the unforgettable “White Christmas,” to life. This St. Louis‑made musical delivers the heart, humor, and spectacle that only a live musical can in an experience that wraps audiences in the warmth and wonder of the season.

The cast of White Christmas overflows with national and local talent including Jake Loewenthal (Ragtime, Signature Theatre) who plays Bob Wallace alongside Darius Wright (Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Broadway) as army buddy and performance partner Phil Davis with Andrea Goss (Cabaret, Broadway) as Betty Haynes and Candice Hatakeyama (Funny Girl, Broadway) as sister Judy Haynes. Lara Teeter, the Head of Musical Theatre at Webster and a Tony Award nominee for his performance in On Your Toes, plays General Henry Waverly with Karen Murphy (A Little Night Music, Broadway) as Martha Watson.

The supporting company includes Eric Scott Anthony (Ring of Fire, The Rep) as Ezekiel Foster, Robert Crenshaw (Ain't Misbehavin', The Black Rep) as Ralph Sheldrake, Olivia Giorgio (Legally Blonde, Arrow Rock Lyceum) as Rhoda, London Kimble (Recent SLU grad) as Rita, Oriana Lada (Sherwood, The Rep) as Susan Waverly, Spencer Davis Milford (Cabaret, New Jewish Theatre) as Jimmy, Michael Schimmele (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, STAGES St. Louis) as George and Webster students Sarah Reesor as Tessie and Michael Stark as Mike.

The White Christmas creative team includes music supervisor Christie Chiles Twillie, choreography by Taavon Gamble, scenic and costume design by An-lin Dauber, lighting design by Jayson Lawshee-Gress, sound design by Amanda Werre, and stage managed by Shannon B. Sturgis.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film released October 14, 1954 and written for the screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama, and Melvin Frank, White Christmas remains one of America's most cherished holiday stories and The Rep's production brings it to life with heart, humor, and spectacular theatrical flair.

To celebrate the themes of White Christmas, The Rep launched Season of Service, a new initiative that uplifts veterans and military families both within the production and throughout the community. In its inaugural year, Season of Service centers on authenticity, access, and community connection—core pillars of The Rep's community impact work. The initiative includes expanded free ticket access for veterans and military families through VetTix; some surprise veteran walk‑on opportunities in the production; and a Military & Veteran Appreciation Night on December 19. That evening will feature members of Folds of Honor and St. Louis veteran and civic leader Sgt. Rocky Sickmann as special guests in the RepSTL Conversation. The Rep is also honored to welcome recently retired Col. Alison Beach into the artistic process as the production's Artistic and Military Community Advisor, ensuring the show reflects and celebrates the lived experiences of those who serve. Additional information on Military & Veteran Appreciation Night and more will be announced soon.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 43 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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