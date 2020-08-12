VIDEO: St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Announces Details of Reimagined Fall Season

The annual concert in Forest Park, the SLSO’s celebratory season-opening concert, has been postponed to spring 2021.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's previously planned live concerts through December are being replaced with digital programming and new live offerings, as conditions permit. The annual concert in Forest Park, the SLSO's celebratory season-opening concert, has been postponed to spring 2021.

The reimagined season will still focus on Stéphane's original vision for the season: sparking dialogue, elevating and celebrating the diversity of voices in classical music, and highlighting creative storytelling.

"One piece we were set to perform this fall was Haydn's Symphony No. 64, 'Tempora Mutantur.' Translated, this means 'The times are changed. We are also changed with them.' Never has that idea been more meaningful and relevant than today," Stéphane said. "While we face these challenging and uncertain times, music builds bridges, sparks dialogue, provides comfort and peace, and inspires us to take action."

The SLSO has developed concert and building procedures for reopening in partnership with a team of infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists affiliated with the Washington University School of Medicine and in collaboration with other St. Louis venues and accordance with the St. Louis Health Commissioner's guidelines.

The plan includes:

Observing set occupancy limits and reducing seating capacity that allows for physical distancing.

Providing protective equipment for staff and implementing protocols to ensure social distancing.

Following CDC guidelines for sanitation before, during, and after events.

Providing extensive training to concert and event staff prior to reopening.

*Requirements for reopening may change at the discretion of the St. Louis Health Commissioner.

In addition, the orchestra will adjust our ticket policies for the 20/21 season. They also promise to be flexible and empathetic, accommodating ticket exchanges, credits, and refunds should you be unable to attend an event. If an event needs to be rescheduled or canceled, the orchestra will let you know as soon as possible, providing you with options.

