VIDEO: Ali Ewoldt, Robert Petkoff & The Cast of The Muny's 1776 Reunite

Artistic Director & Executive Producer at The Muny, Mike Isaacson, welcomed members from the cast of 1776 in a new video! Cast members include Robert Petkoff, Adam Heller, Keith Hines, Rob Ruggiero,Enrique Brown, Jenny Powers, Ali Ewoldt, Alex Prakken, Ben Davis, and Michael James Reed.

1776 was set to play at The Muny June 27 - July 3, 2020.

Check out a video of the reunion below!


