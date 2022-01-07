Upstream Presents Regional Premiere Of IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT

Blisteringly poetic: Inspired by the Greek myth about a young woman offered as a human sacrifice, Gary Owen's IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT is a fireball of a monologue with lines that can be wickedly funny even as they drive home the high price people pay for society's shortcomings.

Battling complacency: In awarding the play the (£10,000!) James Tait Black award at the Edingburgh Festival, the judges praised the innovative writing that "makes audiences, laugh, cry, and stand up to revolt" - just the jolt we need as we return to live performance!

Hear me roar: Effie is the kind of person you'd avoid eye contact with as she stumbles around Cardiff's gritty Splott neighborhood at 11:30 am drunk. You think you know her, but you really don't-because here is someone whose life spirals through a mess of drink, drugs and drama every night, and a hangover worse than death the next day ... until one night gives her a chance to be something more ...

Director Patrick Siler notes: "We know who these characters are. We recognize them. Effie could exist in North St. Louis, or in Pacific, MO. Effie could be part of the poor white population that the Democrats forgot and Trump pounced on to get elected. She could also be part of any immigrant or people of color where "the system" has marginalized them. And speaking about sacrifice, what comes to mind is Joseph Campbell and the idea of a hero. Someone who sacrifices for the greater good. And we are surrounded by everyday life heroes-if we would only take a moment to listen to their stories."

Performances run Jan. 21-23, 27-30, Feb. 3-6.

https://www.upstreamtheater.org/