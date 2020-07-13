Tune in to the MUNY MAGIC IN YOUR HOME Series Finale Tonight

The fifth and final installment of Muny Magic in Your Home continues tonight, and features two of the youngest and brightest talents to star on the Muny stage, Muny newcomer Mikaela Bennett (Ella in Cinderella, 2019) and St. Louis native, and former Muny Kid and Teen, Alex Prakken (Courier in1776, 2019; Marius in Les Misérables, 2013). This enchanted finale takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through the musical theatre songbook, and features the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Harold Arlen, Jason Robert Brown and Rodgers and Hammerstein, as well as Broadway hits from Carousel, The Secret Garden, West Side Story, Bridges of Madison County and many more. Bennett and Prakken are accompanied by a trio: Charlie Alterman (music director and piano), Nick Savage (drums) and Vince Clark (bass). This installment of Muny Magic in Your Home is sponsored by Emerson.

Starting next Monday, July 20, through Thursday, August 20, the Muny will make history by producingThe Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! - a weekly LIVE hour of entertainment that will feature specially-created performances from Muny stars of past seasons, exclusive, never-before-seen footage from The Muny vaults, the beloved Muny Kids and Teens, Munywood Squares (a hilarious, Muny-themed game show featuring Muny stars) and much more.

Watch here: youtube.com/themunytv

WHEN:

Tonight, July 13, 2020 and Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 8:15 p.m. CST

