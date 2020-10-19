Todd Mosby & Vocalist Joe Mancuso Collaborate For CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA Performance

Presented in a chamber jazz style, the music sounds unique and fresh in a traditional setting.

Acclaimed guitarist/composer Todd Mosby and renowned vocalist Joe Mancuso are teaming together to present a special Christmas show for the Holiday season.

Travel to a Christmas past through a lens from the present. Presented in a chamber jazz style, the music sounds unique and fresh in a traditional setting.



Todd Mosby is ranked top three in the Contemporary Instrumental recording and touring artists category according to BT Fasmer of New Age Music Guide. A world class artist, Mosby's music is broadcast worldwide. He won ZMR Album of the year in 2020 and performs concerts, live radio and performance interviews, workshops and lectures to a diverse audience demographic nationally.



Joe Mancuso, an award-winning vocalist earns critical and popular acclaim for his powerful and dynamic range of baritone jazz stylings. A master at placing notes with the most tasteful use of syncopation, Mancuso swings! The St. Louis native has phrasing that is exciting, fresh, and unique. Don't miss Joe's intense, raw energy delivered with complete control.



Blue Strawberry Is Covid Careful:



Restricted Capacity and Hygiene. Tables are spread out and capacity restricted (capacity down 50%.) Temps taken. Masks required to come inside and leave, and any time you get up from the table.



Staff wears masks at all times. Gallons of hand sanitizers everywhere. Staff wipes tables and seats down when tables turn.



Aerosols. Scientists suggest that singing is an activity associated with an increased risk of audience exposure to the COVID virus. In order to minimize that risk, singers perform from as far upstage as possible. The front row of tables is several feet from the lip of the stage. This creates 10 feet of space between the singer and any audience member.

Learn more at bluestrawberrystl.com.

Shows View More St. Louis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You