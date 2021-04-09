Tivoli Theatre to Reopen in 2021 Under New Ownership

The Tivoli Theatre in the Delmar Loop will reopen later this year under new ownership, St. Louis Public Radio reports.

The theater has been sold to One Family Church, which has rented space there for 10 years for weekly services. Developer Joe Edwards will also sell the building's third and fourth floors to Integrity Web Consulting, a firm that has used the office space there for several years.

The theater opened in 1924 and presented silent films and vaudeville performances before the building fell into disrepair. Edwards bought the building in 1994 and spent $2 million on renovations.

The theatre has been dormant since March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Rev. Brent Roam of One Family Church says he welcomes recommendations from the public about what programming the theater should feature.

