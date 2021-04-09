Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tivoli Theatre to Reopen in 2021 Under New Ownership

The theater was bought by One Family Church, after being dormant since March 2020.

Apr. 9, 2021  
Tivoli Theatre to Reopen in 2021 Under New Ownership

The Tivoli Theatre in the Delmar Loop will reopen later this year under new ownership, St. Louis Public Radio reports.

The theater has been sold to One Family Church, which has rented space there for 10 years for weekly services. Developer Joe Edwards will also sell the building's third and fourth floors to Integrity Web Consulting, a firm that has used the office space there for several years.

The theater opened in 1924 and presented silent films and vaudeville performances before the building fell into disrepair. Edwards bought the building in 1994 and spent $2 million on renovations.

The theatre has been dormant since March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Rev. Brent Roam of One Family Church says he welcomes recommendations from the public about what programming the theater should feature.

Read more on St. Louis Public Radio.

Learn more about the theater and stay up to date on all programming on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TivoliSTL/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
John Bolton
John Bolton

Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories
Bill Burr Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre Photo

Bill Burr Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Drive-In Concert and Movie Series Announced For 2021 at POWERplex Photo

Drive-In Concert and Movie Series Announced For 2021 at POWERplex

BWW Previews: HOME at The St. Louis Black Rep Photo

BWW Previews: HOME at The St. Louis Black Rep

Those Women Productions and Rebecca Haley Clark Present HINDSIGHT 2020 Photo

Those Women Productions and Rebecca Haley Clark Present HINDSIGHT 2020


More Hot Stories For You

  • Travel Back In Time On A Virtual 3D Tour To The Famed Roman Temples Of Baalbek
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Civic Theatre Announces LIGHT ON THE HORIZON and A FEW GOOD MEN
  • Showplace Cinemas Newburgh Officially Reopens