Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College Will Undergo Renovations

Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College is undergoing renovations, KFVS 12 reports.

Robert Abney, director of the Tinnin Fine Arts Center, says that the plan is to paint, put in a new carpet, and add gold trim and a chandelier.

"This just turned out to be really good timing and we're going to take advantage of the situation," he said.

Emilia Morton, who has starred in multiple productions at the theater, says that she believes the new additions will make a big difference.

"When Robert was telling me about all the renovations that we're having with the chandelier and the fancy molding and all that stuff, I was so excited," she said. "It's going to bring it up a whole level of professionalism."

The renovation will cost close to a hundred thousand dollars, and they are receiving donations from The Patrons of the Arts. The project is expected to take about three months to complete.

