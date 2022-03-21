Tickets Are On Sale For the Muny's 104th Season

The Muny announced today that season tickets for its 2022 summer season will be available beginning at 9am Monday, March 21. Tickets can be purchased online at muny.org, by phone at (314) 361-1900, or in person at The Muny Box Office, open 9am-5pm, Monday through Friday. The Muny continues to be St. Louis' destination for summer musicals, celebrating 104 seasons in Forest Park this summer.



The 2022 season includes two Muny premieres and the return of Broadway favorites. The seven shows are: Chicago (June 13 - 19), Lerner and Loewe's Camelot (June 22 - 28), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins (July 5 - 13), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (July 16 - 22), Legally Blonde, The Musical (July 25 - 31), The Color Purple (August 3 - 9), and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (August 12 - 18).

CHICAGO

All That Jazz!

The Triumph of the 2021 Muny Season Returns!

Proudly Sponsored by Edward Jones

June 13 - 19

Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse

Music by John Kander and Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Based on the Play by Maurine Dallas Watkins

Script Adaptation by David Thompson



Audiences and critics went "Whoopee!" for last season's thrilling production of Chicago. Following an abbreviated run and early close to the 2021 season, our 2022 season opens with this encore production! Hailed as "Musical Theater Magic," "Downright Breathtaking" and "Nothing Short of Brilliant," Chicago was the talk of the town! So, re-start the car and head to Kander and Ebb's internationally-acclaimed, Tony Award-winning musical about fame, fortune and justice. Merry murderesses Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly await!

LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT

One Brief Shining Moment.

First Production in 13 Years!

June 22 - 28

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White

Book adapted by David Lee

New orchestrations by Steve Orich



Come re-discover this powerful, moving and enchanting tale of romance and political intrigue, as we all live for "one brief shining moment." Based upon T.H. White's novel, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot features a lush and Excalibur-sharp score, including "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and of course, "Camelot." With this enchanting classic tale, you are guaranteed an unforgettable (k)night at King Arthur's Round Table.

DISNEY AND Cameron Mackintosh'S MARY POPPINS

Practically Perfect for The Muny!

Flies in for the Second Time!

Proudly Sponsored by Ameren

July 5 - 13

A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh



Based on one of the most popular films ever, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh'sa??Mary Poppinsa??returns to The Muny with its irresistible story, unforgettable songs and breathtaking dance numbers! This Tony Award-winning stage adaptation shares the tale of the mysterious, magical nanny who arrives to give the Banks family some order - and maybe a bit of tough love. With winds in the east and mist coming in, your heart will soar for this enchanting show - and yes, Mary Poppins will fly over The Muny!

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

A Bloody Good Time.

Muny Premiere!

Proudly Sponsored by Missouri Lottery

July 16 - 22

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

From an Adaptation by Christopher Bond

Originally Directed on Broadway by Harold Prince

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick



The spine-tingling American musical masterpiece makes its long-awaited Muny debut. Set in 19th century London,a??Sweeney Todd has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting tale of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Considered to be one of the greatest scores in Broadway history, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical offers both thrills and laughs and is guaranteed to be an unforgettable night at The Muny.

LEGALLY BLONDE, THE MUSICAL

Being True to Yourself Never Goes Out of Style.

First Production in 11 Years!

Proudly Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank

July 25 - 31

Book by Heather Hach

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture



"Omigod You Guys," Elle Woods returns! Based on the smash hit movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of quintessential blonde Elle Woods from sorority sister to Harvard Law graduate. Her journey of determination, self-discovery and finding true love receives its first Muny production in 11 years. Complete with a chihuahua, a bulldog and a UPS guy, The Muny is ready to "Bend and Snap" for a great time!

THE COLOR PURPLE

I'm Beautiful and I'm Here.

Midwest Regional and Muny Premiere!

Proudly Sponsored by Emerson

August 3 - 9

Based upon the novel written by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment Motion Picture

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray



Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg's landmark film, The Color Purple makes its Muny debut! Featuring a Grammy Award-winning score infused with jazz, ragtime, gospel and African blues, this moving tale is a testament to the healing power of love, faith, resilience and sisterhood. Winner of the 2016 Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical," this epic staging promises a joyous evening of courage, hope and healing.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Any Dream Will Do!

First Production in a Decade!

Proudly Sponsored by U.S. Bank

August 12 - 18

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber



Originally written by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber as a children's oratorio, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has, in time, expanded to become one of the most beloved shows ever. The story of Jacob, his 12 sons, and the amazing Technicolor adventures of Joseph features a multi-colored score of favorites including "Any Dream Will Do," "Go, Go, Go Joseph" and "Close Every Door." The first Muny production in a decade, audiences are guaranteed a night of big Muny family joy - with, of course, a megamix!



Subscribers save up to 30% on tickets to the 2022 Season.



Single tickets on sale Monday, May 23, 2022. Muny gift cards for the 104th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

