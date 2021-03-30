Those Women Productions and Rebecca Haley Clark Present HINDSIGHT 2020

Those Women Productions and Rebecca Haley Clark will present Hindsight 2020, a collaboration with diverse artists in various disciplines from around the world to create a devised, virtual time capsule of a year that defies all categorization. Hindsight 2020 will be presented online April 9 - 17, 2021. Tickets and performance times are available by visiting bit.ly/hindsight2020tix.

2020 was a year that changed the world - how has it changed you? Reflecting upon the last year, Hindsight 2020 will take audiences through artist perspectives touching on some of the major collective experiences of 2020: from sourdough starter to silence, plant parenting to panic, Zoom and zeitgeist, isolation, nostalgia, and the touchstones of Black Lives Matter and the U.S. election, and into the advent of the vaccine and an anticipated return to the theater.

"2020 saw a global pandemic, over 60 countries protesting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, widespread economic crises of historical magnitude, wildfires sweeping much of the world, and social and political unrest everywhere," said Hindsight 2020 originator and director Clark. "There were births, deaths, Zoom weddings, virtual graduations, glorious concerts held from tiny balconies, and sporting events played out to stadiums full of cardboard cutouts. As artists we wanted to provide a space for contemplation and healing found through the stories that we tell one another about this past year."

Directed and conceived by Clark, the International Artists collaborating for Hindsight 2020 also include Cree Noble, Cody Holliday Haefner, Gilda Mercado, Helen Swanson, Katherine Tanner Silverman, Sanjay Lago, Simone Seales, Stephanie Mareen, Rylan Gleave, and Vic Rodriguez. Tanvi Shah serves as dramaturg, Kat Phillips stage manages.

A GoFundMe page has been established at gf.me/u/zkib78 to heighten visibility of the project and raise funds with the goal of providing minimum wage compensation for the devising artists involved.

The suggested price for tickets is $15, and all tickets are choose your own price with a $1 minimum, and 2.5% processing fee. A portion of proceeds will be donated to nonprofit organizations who support vulnerable populations and those most affected by COVID-19: Equal Justice Initiative (USA - social justice), Acting for Others (UK - performing artists relief), The Solutions Project (USA - climate change/sustainability), Sylvia Rivera Law Project (USA - LGBTQIA), and Stand with Farmers (India - food insecurity/suicide prevention). Tickets and performance times are available at bit.ly/hindsight2020tix.

For more information visit RebeccaHaleyClark.com/hindsight-2020.