The Rep's Steve Woolf Studio Series Returns for the 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present the return of the Steve Woolf Studio Series - Adventurous Theatre for Adventurous Theateregoers for the 2024/25 Season in the Emerson Studio of the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. The two play series features a wickedly funny comedy, The Roommate by Jen Silverman running October 26 - November 17, 2024, and the fast-paced engaging play Athena by Gracie Gardner, January 15 - February 8, 2025.

The Steve Woolf Studio Series is in addition to the previously announced Mainstage Season featuring the suspense thriller Dial “M” for Murder September 18 - October 13, 2024; the holiday musical Million Dollar Quartet Christmas in partnership with STAGES St. Louis, December 4 - 22, 2024; Lynn Nottage’s Tony-nominated comedy, Clyde’s, February 5 - March 2, 2025; and the uproarious retelling of Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, March 19 - April 13, 2025 all performed at the Loretto-Hilton Center, in the Virginia Jackson Browning Theatre on the campus of Webster University.

"Adventurous black-box theatre brimming with vital heart, humor and dramatic action flexes a different and exciting muscle of storytelling for our community to enjoy here again at The Rep. Bringing back that immersive, intimate communal experience with the Steve Woolf Studio Series thrills as I kick off my first season here as Artistic Director.” said Kate Bergstrom, Augustin Family Artistic Director. “Our studio season demonstrates that coming of age can happen at any time in a person's life-from 16 to 60, especially with a firecracker of a new “friend” in the mix. The Roommate and Athena feature strong female duos that must balance their own morals and survival instincts amidst the risk and reward of creating a human connection. These stories are funny and gut-wrenching all the while being ferocious and heartwarming. I can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the Studio as we go on this coming of age adventure together.”

"As The Rep continues to move forward, it's important to look back to honor and celebrate the legacy of those before us," said Danny Williams, Managing Director. "Steve Woolf made an immeasurable impact on not only the theater, but the St. Louis community by encouraging theatergoers to take a risk with newer unknown plays and playwrights. His risk was our reward as we continue his legacy with two contemporary and adventurous plays in our home at the LHC that will enrich our subscribers' thirst for exceptional theatrical experiences.”

First in the series is The Roommate, directed by Rebekah Scallet, Artistic Director of New Jewish Theatre and features set design by Robert Mark Morgan a St. Louis-based multidisciplinary artist teaching stage design at Washington University, costume design by Lou Bird whose designs were featured in The Rep’s Clybourne Park and The Invisible Hand, lighting design by Jayson Lawshee whose recent work at COCA include Matilda and Billy Elliot, and sound design by Kareem Deanes who last worked on Gruesome Playground Injuries at The Rep.

In The Roommate, middle-aged Sharon, recently divorced and seeking a sensible roommate, opens her home to Robyn, a mysterious woman with a murky past. Entwining this unlikely duo's lives in shared dish-duty and shady business, Jen Silverman takes us on an uproarious journey of self-discovery, secrets and revelations. Challenge societal norms, embrace the unexpected, and revel in the reinvention that only true friendship can spark in this dark comedy that proves coming of age can happen anytime, anywhere- even your own kitchen table!

Athena, directed by Kate Bergrstrom in her studio directorial debut as Augustin Family Artistic Director, will feature competition and friendship going head to head with live fencing on the piste. In Gracie Gardner’s engaging new play, which was named a New York Times Critics’ Pick, characters Mary Wallace and Athena are brave, and seventeen, and fencers, and training for the Junior Olympics. They practice together, they compete against each other, they spend their lives together. They wish they were friends.

Cast and further creative team for both productions to be announced soon.

Leadership support for The 24-25 Steve Woolf Studio Series is generously provided by Susan and Peter Tuteur, with additional production support for Athena by Gwen and Paul Middeke and Ven and Cynthia Houts.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available online at repstl.org, over the phone 314-968-4925 or in person at the Loretto-Hilton Center Box Office Tuesdays - Thursdays from 10:30-5pm. Seating for the Studio Series is General Admission with subscribers given priority seating beginning 30 minutes prior to curtain.

For more information, please visit repstl.org.

Comments