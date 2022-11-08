The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) is inviting you to experience St. Louis' new holiday tradition. Ring in the season with the second annual production of Michael Wilson's adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Performances begin on Saturday, November 19, with an opening night on Friday, November 25, and runs through December 30, 2022 on the Mainstage at the Loretto-Hilton Center for Performing Arts in Webster Groves.

At long last, the ghosts of Ebenezer Scrooge's past, present and future have caught up with him. Now London's most infamous miser must face down his demons, reconcile the consequences of his choices and experience the power and joy of a miraculous redemption. This magical production will again be directed by Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and choreographed by Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Artistic Director at The Big Muddy Dance Company.

The world of Charles Dickens' will be brought to life by Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Dede Aytie (Costume Design), Seth Reiser (Lighting Design), and Hana S. Kim (Production Design). Chales Coles and Nathan Roberts provide the music and sound design, with musical direction by Tre'von Griffith.

Two new cast members join ten returning adult cast members from last year's production including Guisseppe Jones and Michael James Reed reprising their roles as Ebeneezer Scrooge and Jacob Marley, respectively. The returning cast includes St. Louis actors Michael James Reed (Rep's Pride & Prejudice,Oslo, Dolls House Pt 2,), Michelle Hand (Rep's Sense and Sensibility, Born Yesterday), Eric Dean White (Rep's Pride & Prejudice), Melissa Harlow (Puss in Boots with the Imaginary Theater Company), and Carmen Garcia (Rep's Evita). A youth company from the Center of Creative Arts' (COCA) Theatre Artist Pre-Professional Division, members of the Webster University Conservatory and The Big Muddy Dance Company complete the cast as part of a collaboration between The Rep and those organizations.

"It's thrilling to see the creativity blooming from these incredible collaborations as we continue to grow each year," says Sharif. "This production of A Christmas Carol is truly my love letter to St. Louis. It's the best and brightest of what our community has to offer meeting the best and brightest of what our country has to offer in the field."

Patrons will be immersed in the beauty and wonder of the season as The Loretto-Hilton Center for Performing Arts in Webster Groves is transformed inside and out with decorations, making St. Louis' new holiday tradition a truly unforgettable experience.

In addition, this year The Rep is expanding the holiday cheer with special themed and accessibility performances to celebrate with the entire St. Louis community. Events include:

Military & First Responders Appreciation Weekend, Nov. 19 - 20 - In appreciation to all you do, The Rep invites active military, veterans and active or retired first responders to receive 50 percent off ticket prices all weekend using code THANKYOU at checkout.

Service Industry Night: Nov. 20 - $20 tickets are available for members of the food and beverage industry and include a free drink ticket. Use code FEAST at checkout.

Pay What You Can, Nov. 22 - In the spirit of the holiday season and as part of its commitment to making theatre accessible to everyone in the community, The Rep is delighted to offer new 'Pay What You Can' days. Advanced tickets can be purchased online or in-person two hours before the designated performance, sold for whatever patrons can and feel comfortable paying per ticket.

Club Rep Night, Dec. 1 - Calling all young professionals! Join Club Rep on December 1 for an exciting evening of food, drinks, networking and a spectacular performance. All tickets are $25 (includes food and drink pre-show) with promo code CLUBREPNIGHT.

Post Show Talkbacks, Dec. 1 & 7, 7 p.m. - Following the performance stick around for an informal discussion with members of the cast and creative team of the show.

Audio Described Performance, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. - The Rep partners with MindsEye to offer live audio description for the final Thursday performance of all productions.

American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreted, Dec. 10, 1 p.m. - An ASL interpreted performance will be offered on the final Saturday matinee. Interpreters will be inside the theater and sign along with what the actors are saying and expressing for the audience.

Open-Captioned Performance, Dec.11, 1 p.m. - The Rep offers open captioning, an electronic text display which shows what the actors are saying or singing, at the last Sunday show for all Mainstage performances.

Santa Saturday, Dec. 10 & 17. 1 p.m. matinees - Get in the holiday spirit and enjoy a show and pictures with Santa. Pictures will be taken after the show and are FREE.

Ugly Sweater Night, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. - Wear your favorite ugly sweater to the theater for a chance to win tickets to a future production.

Scouts Night at The Rep, Dec. 28 - 30 - The Rep celebrates all local Scouts BSA and Girl Scout members with tickets for only $10 each with promo code SCOUTS.

On December 16 at 7 p.m. & 23 at 1 p.m. The Rep will also offer Masked Performances. Masks will be required in the lobby and theater at all times unless actively eating or drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theater. We ask that the mask be placed back on between bites or sips. We remind everyone to remain courteous of those around them who are also choosing to attend the theater for a masked performance and helping us adhere to these parameters. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $23-$92. Visit repstl.org/holiday to purchase tickets.

Full Production Cast and Creative Staff:

Cast: Paul Aguirre, Alegra Batara, Joseph Lewis Edwards, Carmen Garcia, Michelle Hand, Melissa Harlow, Guiesseppe Jones, Nathan Keen, Armando McClain, Laakan McHardy, Michael James Reed, Peterson Townsend, and Eric Dean White.

Webster University Conservatory ensemble: Deanté Bryant, Jailyn Genese, Jayson Heil, Aria Maholchic, Remi Mark and Collin Mekyel Milfort.

Big Muddy Dance Company dancers cast: Dajuan Johnson and Jorell Lawyer-Jefferson.

COCA Youth Ensemble cast: Laine Auffenberg, Milo Baker, Jaron Bentley, Sarah Jessica Bentley, AJ Curtis, Christopher D.A. Evans, Dainty Gates, Makenna Hosey, Kaelyn McCurtis, Aspen Meyer, Vince Meyer, Rian Amirikal Page, Arden Renee Powell, Margot Perkowski, Lorelai Radu, Georgia Reynolds, Imi Schneider, Spencer Slavik, Rachel Spizler, Christian (CJ) Varner, Jr., Christopher (Chris) Varner, and Devynn Yakel.

Creative staff: Assistant Director Kayla Parker, Youth Ensemble Director Adena Varner, Choreographer Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Music Director Tre'von Griffith, Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Assistant Scenic Designer Kyu Shin, Costume Designer Dede Ayite, Assistant Costume Designer Ben Argenta Kress, Lighting Designer Seth Reiser, Assistant Lighting Designer Jonah Schnell, Composer and Sound Designer Charles Coes, Composer and Sound Designer Nathan A. Roberts, Assistant Sound Designer Andrew Rovner, Projections Designer Hana S. Kim, Assistant Projections Designer Erin Teachman, Stage Manager Carolina Arboleda, Production Stage Manager P. Tyler Britt, Production Assistant Sammie Haas, Dialect Coach Adi Cabral and casting by JZ Casting.

About The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Rep is the St. Louis region's most honored live professional theatre company. Founded in 1966, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is a fully professional theatrical operation belonging to the League of Resident Theatres, The League of St. Louis Theatres and is a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, Inc., the national service organization for the not-for-profit professional theatre. Visit www.repstl.org for more, and find The Rep on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.