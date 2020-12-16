The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Presents THE GLOWY SNOWY DAY

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, in partnership with StoneLion Puppet Theatre, has announced a breathtaking, unique family event: "The Glowy Snowy Day."

Families are invited to drive through the experience on the Webster University campus, just a few hundred feet from The Rep's main performing home. December 31 - January 2, listen to an enchanting adaptation of Ezra Jack Keats' award-winning children's book "The Snowy Day" via podcast and immerse yourself in a spectacle of illuminated, colossal puppets, glow artists and more - all without leaving the socially distanced safety of your vehicle.

"We invite families to revel in the excitement, imagination and infinite possibility found in fresh snowfall and a new year," said The Rep's Augustin Family Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif. "We are thrilled to share this classic, magical tale and stunning immersive art experience with our community as we come together safely to celebrate the joy and wonder of winter's first snow."

Caldecott Medal-winning picture book "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats depicts a little boy pulling on his red snowsuit and exploring his neighborhood: building snowmen, tumbling down snowy mountains and making snow angels. First published in 1962, this now-classic book broke the color barrier in mainstream children's publishing and has delighted generations of readers.

"The Glowy Snowy Day" includes fourteen separate scenes reimagining beloved illustrations from this iconic book. Twenty-two performers manipulate hand-crafted puppets, including a fourteen-foot tall dancing and glowing snowman and a thirteen-foot tall frolicking tree. Visitors can even enjoy a glowing snowball fight!

"The Glowy Snowy Day" was conceived by Adena Varner, The Rep's Director of Learning and Community Engagement. The voices of favorite local actors Michelle Hand and Jacqueline Thompson are featured on this snowy adventure. Puppeteers from StoneLion Puppet Theatre and Circus Flora perform the puppets, designed and created by StoneLion's Artistic Director Heather Loewenstein. StoneLion Puppet Theatre is a Kansas City-based professional theater company known throughout the Midwest for their giant puppet spectacles and festivals.

"Our mission is to share the art of puppetry and to enable access to art to people who may not experience it often," said Heather Loewenstein, Founding Artistic Director of StoneLion Puppet Theater. "We are thrilled to partner with The Rep to make 'The Glowy Snowy Day' free to the community and so excited to bring Ezra Jack Keats' beautiful story to life."

Visit the fantastical winter world of "The Glowy Snowy Day" on December 31 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and on January 1 and 2 from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. The event is free, and no pre-registration is required. This magical snowfall is located off Plymouth Avenue, between Lockwood Avenue and Big Bend Boulevard, behind Webster University's Webster Hall - 470 E. Lockwood, 63119. Signs will direct vehicles to the event entrance and will explain how visitors can pull up "The Glowy Snowy Day" narration podcast on their smartphone or other device.

For more information, visit "The Glowy Snowy Day" event page on their website or call The Rep Box Office at 314-968-4925.