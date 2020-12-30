The Rep Prioritizes Patron Safety in Decision to Delay Live Theatre Productions

To ensure the health and safety of Rep patrons, artists and staff, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will postpone the March production of Little Shop of Horrors due to recent coronavirus surges in the region.

"We are committed to keeping our Rep patrons, artists and staff safe so we can continue to bring the magic of theatre to St. Louis for many years to come," said Hana S. Sharif, Augustin Family Artistic Director at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. "We are disappointed that health conditions require us to postpone our reunion, but we are fueled by the enormous generosity, patience and support of our patrons and filled with optimism, energy and excitement about the future."

In consultation with health experts, Rep leadership remains optimistic that the combination of vaccines, safety protocols and socially distanced seating at the new Catherine B. Berges Theatre will allow the organization to produce an extraordinary in-person theatrical experience as scheduled in May with Mlima's Tale. Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, Mlima's Tale is a moving, lyrical journey through the dark world of the international ivory trade.

Until then, The Rep continues to stretch the bounds of how patrons can experience theatre through unique and inspiring virtual events. "Cooking, Carols and Cocktails," a four-part virtual series that highlights some of St. Louis' best food, music and personalities, is available on demand through Jan. 31. Additionally, "The Glowy Snowy Day," based on the book "The Snowy Day" by Ezra Jack Keats, reimagines the award-winning children's book using gigantic illuminated puppets. This free, drive-through event for families runs Jan. 1-3, 2021.

Each subscriber who purchased Flex Pass tickets will be called by a member of The Rep's box office to answer questions and walk patrons through their options. Flex Passes may be used for additional Mlima's Tale tickets, any of The Rep's upcoming virtual programs or saved for The Rep's 2021-22 season.

The Rep box office team will begin calling patrons immediately, to inform them of the schedule update and thank them for their patience and their passion for live theatre.