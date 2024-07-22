The New Jewish Theatre Will Host Three Special Events For RED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jewish Theatre will present Red by John Logan, running Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, August 11 at the J's Wool Studio Theatre. Alongside the production, the New Jewish Theatre is hosting three special events that will give special understanding for this compelling play about the life of abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko.

SAINT LOUIS ART MUSEUM DOCENT, BILL SITZER – Sunday, July 28

Following the 2pm performance there will be a post-show presentation and Q&A with Bill Sitzer, docent for the St. Louis Art Museum. Sitzer will share further information on Mark Rothko's life and evolution as an artist, including how he came to create the famous Seagram Murals featured in Red. The presentation will take place in the Wool Studio Theatre.

Bill Sitzer, spouse of Kathleen Sitzer, the founding artistic director of the New Jewish Theatre, is a docent at the Saint Louis Art Museum, regularly providing both public and private tours of the museum's encyclopedic collection, including tours addressing Jewish and Interfaith issues. He is currently on the boards of the National Docent Symposium Council and the Docent Council of Metropolitan St. Louis. He also serves as a board member and museum liaison to Arts and Faith St. Louis, a local nonprofit organization committed to community interfaith dialogue and understanding.

RABBI James Stone GOODMAN FROM CENTRAL REFORM CONGREGATION – Saturday, August 3

Following the 3pm performance, Rabbi James Stone Goodman will speak about Mark Rothko in the context of “The 10,” a group of nine poor, mostly Eastern European Jewish immigrant expressionist artists, who came together to help raise exposure for their art during the Great Depression. Rabbi Goodman had a personal relationship Ben-Zion, a founding member of “The 10” and wrote about him in his book Fountain. The presentation will take place in the Wool Studio Theatre.

Rabbi James Stone Goodman has an MFA in poetry writing from University of Missouri - St. Louis and he studied classical Greek language and literature with Dr. George Carver at Arizona State University. He was trained as a Rabbi at Hebrew Union College and studied Classical Kabbalah with a manuscript expert at the world-class Klau Library. Along with a small coalition of dedicated loyalists to the cause, Rabbi Jim has worked in addictions support, mental health, and prison outreach.

ST. LOUIS THEATRE CIRCLE AWARD-WINNING DESIGNER MARGERY SPACK - Saturday, August 10

At 5:30 pm – The New Jewish Theatre's Scenic Designer Margery Spack will share her extensive research into Rothko's Bowery Studio in New York City, performed in the course of creating the scenic design for the New Jewish Theatre's production of Red. This is a unique opportunity to peek behind the curtain both into how Rothko created his work and how the New Jewish Theatre's talented artists translated the space into the intimate Wool Studio Theatre. The presentation will be in the J's Meeting Rooms A and B, across the hall from the theatre.

Margery Spack designs scenery and video with her partner Peter Spack. Recently, they designed scenery for the New Jewish Theatre's productions of Broadway Bound, Brighton Beach Memoirs (2020 Theatre Circle Award Winner) and Intimate Apparel (2018 Theatre Circle Award Winner). As Studio Spack, Margery and Peter also design corporate theatre, product reveals, broadcast news, trade show environments, and private events. They both have Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University and reside in their hometown of St. Louis.

Don't miss Red at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146), running July 25 to August 11. Performances are on Thursdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Individual tickets are $27- $58. Tickets are available by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org.

Comments