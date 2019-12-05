The New Jewish Theatre Presents ESTER AND ERIC'S ONE WOMAN SHOW

The New Jewish Theatre will present a one-night-only engagement of Ester and Eric's One Woman Show. Come for the drama and stay for the laughs.

Best "frenemies" Eric and Ester show up to perform their solo shows, only to find the venue has been double booked. They are then forced to perform their one-person shows on the same stage, at the same time! See what TimeOut New York calls an "uproarious event" featuring two "narcissistic actors."

Ester Steinberg is a New York- and Los Angeles-based comedian. She was featured on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Adam Ruins Everything. Ester starred in Oxygen's Funny Girls and recently released her comedy album, Hebrew School Dropout.

Eric Williams, who grew up in St. Louis, recently starred as Buddy the Elf in the Broadway national tour of Elf the Musical. His TV credits include 50 Central on BET, The Today Show, and The Wendy Williams Show. His comedy writing was featured in Scruff's digital series Hosting.

Catch Ester and Eric's One Woman Show, Saturday, January 11 at The J's Carl and Helene Mirowitz Banquet and Performing Arts Center (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146). Individual tickets for this hilarious evening (VIP: $75 includes cocktail reception; General Admission: $25) are available at the box office, by phone 314.442.3283 or online at jccstl.com/esteranderic.





