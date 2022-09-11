Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Midnight Company to Present the World Premiere of ST. LOUIS WOMAN at The .Zack

ST. LOUIS WOMAN runs October 6 - 22 at the .ZACK theatre.

St. Louis News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 11, 2022  
The Midnight Company to Present the World Premiere of ST. LOUIS WOMAN at The .Zack

The Midnight Company presents the World Premiere of ST. LOUIS WOMAN, a play with music starring LAKA, and written and directed by Midnight's Artistic Director, Joe Hanrahan.
ST. LOUIS WOMAN honors the enduring legacy of some amazing female artists who put St. Louis on the map with their timeless music, dance and poetry. LAKA will portray legendary artists Josephine Baker, Tina Turner and Katherine Dunham. In her roles she will also present the poetry of Maya Angelou, the song stylings of chart-toppers Fontella Bass and Ann Peebles, and the Gospel classics of the legendary Willie Mae Ford Smith. Most of these women were either born in St. Louis or came here when they were young, with the exception of Katherine Dunham's who moved here during the height of their career to continue her momentous work.

LAKA is a singer-songwriter who prides herself in performing a multitude of genres. She recently released her third single, a country-folk song titled "Keep it to Myself" that was written by Mike Lipel. LAKA debuted her first cabaret show at the Blue Strawberry in October of 2020 titled "The Music in Me." This cabaret show chronicled her life story through music. She has since gone on to perform the show in New York City at Don't Tell Mama. Most recently Laka has performed in Las Vegas, Naples (Florida) and Nashville.

ST. LOUIS WOMAN was written and will be directed by Joe Hanrahan. Backing up LAKA will be two of her favorite musicians, Corey Patterson on keyboards, who also serves as music director for ST. LOUIS WOMAN, and Gabe Bonfii on percussion. Ashley Tate is choreographing the show, Liz Henning is designing the costumes, Michael Musgrave-Perkins is the video designer, Tony Anselmo is the lighting designer, and Kevin Bowman is the production designer.

Hanrahan says that LAKA has one of the best voices he's ever heard. His appreciation for LAKA's talent and her desire to do something more theatrical led to their collaboration on ST. LOUIS WOMAN. Hanrahan said, "This show became a unique opportunity to present some of the great art created by the tremendous talents who carved out their exceptional careers while living in St. Louis."

ST. LOUIS WOMAN runs October 6 - 22 at the .ZACK theatre. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with Sunday matinees on October 9 and 16 at 2pm. Tickets are $30 for performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and $20 for performances on Thursday. To purchase tickets, visit Metrotix.com. For more information about ST. LOUIS WOMAN, visit midnightcompany.com


Regional Awards


From This Author - James Lindhorst

Jim Lindhorst has been a theater enthusiast for nearly 5-decades. He was bitten by the theater bug as a young teen while sitting in the last row of the upper balcony to see the first national tour ... (read more about this author)


Previews: THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University CampusPreviews: THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III at The Black Rep At The Edison Theater On The Washington University Campus
August 30, 2022

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company raises the curtain on its 46th Season with THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III by Carlyle Brown and directed by Founder and Producing Director Ron Himes. Previews begin Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Edison Theatre on the campus of Washington University. 
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at The MunyReview: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at The Muny
August 14, 2022

This spirited and entertaining Muny Production is a fun explosion of color. Josh Rhodes' brisk direction moves the show along nimbly. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT has a near perfect score using a variety of musical styles to tell a sung-through story including rock, pop, country, calypso, fench café' and ballads. Rhodes and Lee Wilkins choreography are a perfect match for the varied styles of music that combine to tell the story.
Interview: Jessica Vosk of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at The MunyInterview: Jessica Vosk of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at The Muny
August 8, 2022

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a show that is pure joy and pure fun.  She said this is a story of a man in a precarious situation who continues to dream and takes responsibility to change his own story.
Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The MunyReview: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Muny
August 5, 2022

This Muny production of THE COLOR PURPLE is too beautiful for words. It is a stunning love letter to Alice Walker and her epistolary novel of redemption. Director Lili-Anne Browne’s vison brings to the stage a concert-like version of this production similar to the 2016 Tony Award Winning Broadway revival. Her leadership, coupled with Breon Arzell's spirited choreography, help this epic 40-year story come to life with theatrical sophistication. Music Director Jermaine Hill’s perfectly balanced orchestrations were almost unnoticeable while supporting the beautiful score sung by this incomparable company of actors.
Review: A CHORUS LINE at The Hawthorne Players At The Florissant Civic Center TheatreReview: A CHORUS LINE at The Hawthorne Players At The Florissant Civic Center Theatre
July 30, 2022

This production of A CHORUS LINE, directed by Mark Lull, is a nod to the original staging and his vision effectively tells the emotional stories of dancers auditioning for a role in the chorus of a show. Kimberly Klick attempts to recreate Michael Bennett and Bob Avian’s choreography from the 1975 production on a small civic center stage. Her choreography is reminiscent enough to satisfy even the biggest of A CHORUS LINE fan. Lull, Klick and the cast do an admirable job with the material and this production is surprisingly delightful for a community theater production.