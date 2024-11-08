News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Fabulous Fox Theatre To Celebrate Organist Stan Kann's 100th Birthday

The Fabulous Fox will offer a free 30-minute organ concert on the theatre's legendary Mighty Wurlitzer, followed by a tour of the historic venue.

By: Nov. 08, 2024
The Fabulous Fox has announced a special event scheduled for Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate what would have been Stan Kann's 100th birthday. In honor of the beloved theatre organist and entertainer, The Fabulous Fox will offer a free 30-minute organ concert on the theatre's legendary Mighty Wurlitzer, followed by a tour of the historic venue.

Free tickets for this event will be available starting Friday, November 8 at 10:00 a.m. by calling (314) 534-1111, online at fabulousfox.com or in person at the box office – check the website for hours of operation. A maximum of 10 tickets will be allowed per transaction to ensure broad participation.

The organ concert will feature Gerry Marian, who served as Stan Kann's assistant for ten years, along with Mark Gifford, another organist that knew Stan well. Guests can look forward to an engaging performance that pays tribute to Kann's extraordinary legacy as one of the most iconic performers on the Fabulous Fox's Mighty Wurlitzer.

As part of the celebration, the tour guides will make a stop at the 4th Floor exhibit dedicated to Stan Kann, giving attendees an intimate look at his life and career. A slide show presentation will also be shown during the tour, offering further glimpses into Stan's fascinating story.




