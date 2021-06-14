The Curtain Rises Again at STAGES St. Louis This August

STAGES St. Louis is back for their 35th Anniversary Season with a lineup of musical theatre's greatest hits!

Running August 6 - September 5 is the return of fan-favorite, and the biggest hit in STAGES history, ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE!

This piece of genuine Americana tells the story of country music legend Patsy Cline and her unlikely friendship with Texas housewife Louise Seger. Starring Broadway and American Idol star Diana DeGarmo and St. Louis favorite Zoe Vonder Haar, this heartfelt and hilarious true story also features unforgettable songs such as "Walking After Midnight," "Sweet Dreams," and the iconic, "Crazy."

Running September 24 - October 24 is the STAGES premiere of the Tony-Award Winning smash, JERSEY BOYS!

This Broadway and international sensation tells the story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and features classic tunes such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and, "Oh, What a Night."

Join STAGES in their state-of-the-art new home in The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center for the return to live theatre you've been waiting for. Season Subscriptions and Single Tickets are on sale now! Visit StagesStLouis.org or call the box office at 314.821.2407 for more information.