The Biome School announces An Evening at the Opera with the Biome School, taking place at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Ethical Society in St. Louis, MO.

An Evening at the Opera benefit concert supports the mission of The Biome School and the importance of music and art education. Art and design have a great presence in our everyday lives and should be represented more prominently in education. An understanding and appreciation for art helps students profoundly when tackling complex problems and lessons.

The Biome School's benefit concert will feature a special performance by Morris Robinson. Morris Robinson is considered one of the most interesting and sought-after basses performing today. Mr. Robinson regularly appears at the Metropolitan Opera where he is a graduate of the Lindemann Young Artist Program. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, at La Scala in Milan, Italy, at the Sydney Opera House and in numerous other opera houses throughout the United States and internationally.

Tickets for The Biome School benefit concert are $100 each and are available online until Monday, September 9, 2019 at thebiomeschool.org/support/benefit-concert. Limited engagement VIP reception tickets are also available for $175 each, includes admission to the concert.

For more information regarding the upcoming Evening at the Opera benefit concert, or to learn more about The Biome School, contact Mark Kent at (314)696-2561 or visit us online at www.thebiomeschool.org.





