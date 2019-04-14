Taylor Louderman Will Host a Cabaret in Support of the Ozark Actors Theatre

Don't miss this one-night-only cabaret to celebrate performing arts education and support the Ozark Actors Theatre. Hosted by Tony Nominee and OAT Board Member Taylor Louderman, the evening will bring together the voices of some of Rolla and St. Louis's best performers as they share the power of theater education.



Taylor Louderman is a Tony nominated actress from Bourbon, MO. She is currently starring on Broadway in Mean Girls as Regina George. Her career began at Ozark Actors Theater in 2001 playing the title role in Annie. Since then, she was seen on Broadway in Bring It On: The Musical and Kinky Boots, as well as NBC's Peter Pan Live and various seasons at the St. Louis Muny. Taylor voices the character, Blair, on Nickelodeon's Sunny Day and can be seen on CBS's The Good Fight and SHOWTIME's The Loudest Voice. She has always loved Ozark Actors Theatre and longs to give back to the community where she started. Taylor is so grateful to be apart of the OAT board, and to be at the helm of this wonderful event!



The evening will begin with a special introduction by News 4's Paige Hulsey, followed by a series of incredible performances. The night will also feature a silent and live auction where you can bid on one-of-a-kind experiences, like a trip to New York City to see Mean Girls on Broadway, or a personalized video and signed book from Tina Fey!

All proceeds from this event will benefit Ozark Actors Theatre's education programming.

To purchase tickets for the event and for more information on the evening, go to https://www.thesheldon.org/concert-detail.php?id=768.





