TWSTL Welcomes New Managing Director Lizi Watt

The Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis (TWSTL) enters its seventh season in 2022 by welcoming a new Managing Director, St. Louis native Lizi Watt.

"I am thrilled to be back in my home city and taking a leadership role in TWSTL, where the works of Tennessee Williams are given a rich new life on a platform that celebrates theatre in all its diversity," Watt said. "I'm looking forward to promoting the mission of TWSTL as a local hotbed for great performance and artistic dialogue."

Watt has spent the past 17 years in Boulder and Los Angeles, where she's worked in numerous capacities in live theater, from director to producer to educator and performer. Watt's wide-ranging background includes founding theatre companies, managing performing arts programs within educational institutions, freelance grant-writing and executive assistantship. She served as adjunct faculty at NYU, Rhodes College and Naropa University before teaching, directing and producing for six years at Marlborough School in Los Angeles.

Some of Watt's performance credits include Alarm at Blue Roof Studios (LA), Daedalus' Daughter at REDCAT (LA), Hamlet with Prison Performing Arts (featured on This American Life), Weetzie Bat at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, more than two years touring with Metro Theatre Company in the US and Taiwan, The Lysistrata Project (part of the Global Peace Initiative) and Big Love and Midsummer Night's Dream with Boulder/Denver-based theatre, Band of Toughs. She is also the author of House of Daughters, It's a Girl and mama, a solo performance piece.

"I welcome Lizi Watt with open arms as we continue our upward trajectory of enriching the performing arts in our community and beyond," said Carrie Houk, Executive Artistic Director of TWSTL.

"I am thrilled to welcome Lizi Watt to the organization as Managing Director. Lizi brings to us a vast experience and energy that will help us to continue to expand our local and national reach while maintaining a remarkable level of excellence," said Ted Wight, President of the TWSTL Board of Directors. Rhonda Carter-Adams, Co-Vice-President of the Board of Directors, said "It brings me great pleasure to welcome Lizi back to St. Louis where she will surely prove a valuable asset in helping this organization tell authentic stories with diverse artists, while reaching new and dynamic audiences that represent our community in all of its forms."