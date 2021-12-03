TRIXIE AND KATYA LIVE! Come to the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Fox Concerts has announced TRIXIE AND KAYTA LIVE! will play at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, August 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Trixie Mattel has redefined what it means to be a "drag queen" by releasing three acclaimed, charting albums ('Two Birds', 'One Stone', and most recently, 2020's 'Barbara'), launching a successful cosmetics company, Trixie Cosmetics, co-authoring the NY Times Best Seller "Trixie and Katya's Guide To Modern Womanhood", raising over $100k for numerous charities and organizations in 2020 through her "Twitch Tuesdays" video game livestreams, and becoming a celebrated touring and YouTube comedienne (best known for the wildly popular "UNHhhh" and the Netflix-produced "I Like to Watch" series), all while winning the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Katya Zamolodchikova is the self-proclaimed "Sweatiest Woman in Show Business." She cohosts the wildly-popular YouTube series "UNHhhh" along with the Netflix digital series "I Like to Watch," and is a NY Times best-selling co-author of "Trixie and Katya's Guide To Modern Womanhood." Katya recently completed a sold-out 80+ stop global theater tour and released her first TV standup special from that tour, "Help Me I'm Dying."