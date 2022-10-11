THE ILLUSIONISTS- MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Announced At The Fabuous Fox Theatre, November 26

It's the most magical time of the year... 'Tis the season for The Illusionists - Magic Of The Holidays (www.theillusionistslive.com), an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil and MagicSpace Entertainment.

The new U.S. tour based off the smash-hit Broadway production is headed to 40 cities this holiday season and will bring the mind-blowing, family friendly show to St. Louis' Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, November 26 at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays will feature the amazing talents of Chris Cox, Hyunjoon Kim, Pablo Cánovas, Paul Dabek, and James More.

Tickets for The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now at MetroTix.com or by calling 314-534-1111. Ticket prices start at $39.50. Prices are subject to change; please refer to FabulousFox.com for current pricing. The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays is part of the U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

"Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country," says producer Simon Painter. "The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage."

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

The Illusionists previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide.

CHRIS COX

Chris Cox knows what you're thinking. You're thinking, who the hell is Chris Cox? Lucky you're reading this then! He's a multi-award winning 'mind reader who can't read minds' and the only mind-reader in history to have played New York's Broadway, London's West End & Sydney Opera House having been seen live by over 750,000 people. He's the star of the BBC's Chris Cox's Mind Boggling Magic & Killer Magic. The UK's Guardian Newspaper say he is "one of the most exciting entertainers in Britain". Though Chris is far too modest to mention it. Instagram: @magiccox Twitter: @bigcox Facebook @ILoveCox Website: magiccox.com

HYUNJOON KIM

Hyunjoon Kim was born in 1991 in Korea. He started showing interest in magic at age 12. As he was winning awards in competitions at the early age 14, he surfaced as an extremely talented young magician to the Korean magic industry. He won the Grand Prix at the Italian International Magic Competition at the young age of 16. After that, he won numerous magic contests in Hong Kong, Russia, England, etc. and has won seven awards including Champion at the American Magic Championship. His expertise is in manipulation using pure hand technique. It requires extreme discipline and a highly skilled technique that he has transformed into an art form as kin as a sharp knife. Anyone who sees his performance is amazed, as his skill sets are a form of art proven through his winning the top prize at the world magic championship FISM in 2012. Now you can also experience the art of next-level magic. Instagram: @hyunjoonkim_artist Website: hyunjoonkim.com

PABLO CÁNOVAS

The young enchanting Spanish magician, Pablo, has made himself known internationally as a prodigy. Pablo held the record 3 times for the youngest illusionist winner in Spain. The recognition of his extraordinary skills granted him the title "Golden Magician" in Paris, France "Magician D'Or" and the winning title of "Heir of Illusion" in the house of Magic. Pablo was welcomed to perform all over Europe with reputable international events like "The Royal Garden" or "The Art of Magic". Pablo allows his audience to remain a captivating and charmed curiosity throughout his talent and he displays beauty when performing. He allows minds to be opened and really put into doubt on what one actually sees. Instagram: @pablo.canovas

PAUL DABEK

Paul started his career in show business when at the age of 4, dressed in top hat and cape (a blanket from the back of the sofa) he sold his parents two tickets to his first one-man show held in the family's living room. His costume may have changed, but his love for the art form has not and to date he is widely regarded as one of the funniest magicians on the planet having performed across 6 continents, from Broadway and London's West End to the Las Vegas strip for celebrities, royalty and many fortune 500 companies. An accomplished magician, comedian and actor Paul's skills have won him massive critical acclaim, Time Out magazine named him 'a superb showman!' and The Times of London described his performance as 'simply stunning.' Paul has performed in sold-out seasons on both London's West End and Broadway stages as the host of The Illusionists and is delighted to be returning. Most recently he was a member of the creation and opening cast of Cirque du Soleil's latest Las Vegas hit-show show Mad Apple appearing at legendary New York New York Hotel and Casino for over 100 shows. Instagram: @pauldabek Website: pauldabek.com

JAMES MORE

James More is currently one of the world's leading and most viral illusionists. He first made an impact after an incredible run on Britain's Got Talent back in 2013 and has the most viewed audition from his series with over 100 million hits on YouTube. The British-born illusionist continued to make waves with his own sellout tour, Theatre of Illusion. Thereafter, he was approached by the world's largest touring magic show, The Illusionists! Having performed with the show in five continents around the globe, more became the first British magician in history to appear on New York's infamous Broadway. His growing reputation also includes special guest appearances on, The Ellen Degeneres show and NBC's, America's got Talent, as well as numerous other television appearances around the world.

For more information about The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays and tour dates, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202538®id=81&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theillusionistslive.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/.