Summer New Play Festival Returns to Tesseract Theatre

Learn more about the two upcoming shows here!

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis Photo 2 Review: TREEMONISHA at Opera Theatre Of Saint Louis
Lincoln Clauss, Vincent Kempski, Ashley De La Rosa, and More Will Lead RENT at the Muny Photo 3 Lincoln Clauss, Vincent Kempski, Ashley De La Rosa, and More Will Lead RENT at the Muny
Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert In The Park Announced At Kirkwood Park Lions Club Photo 4 Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert In The Park Announced At Kirkwood Park Lions Club Amphitheater, June 18

Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert In The Park Announced At Kirkwood Park Lions Club Amphitheater, June 18

The Tesseract Theatre Company will premiere two new plays in St. Louis this July as part of the 2023 Summer New Play Festival.

The first play is a new farce written by Amy Lytle, RED CURTAIN RIVALRY, performing at The Marcelle Theatre July 7-16.

Red Curtain Rivalry is about two community theaters in the same city who are putting on the same musical at the same time. And war has been declared. Between big misunderstandings, plenty of shenanigans, and a lot of lessons learned, each company battles to win the most audience members and prove themselves the best production of "A Doll's House: The Musical!" that the community theatre community has ever seen. Directed by Shane Signarino and featuring a large ensemble of great St. Louis talent.

The second play of the festival is a new family drama written by Gwyneth Strope, IN BLOOM, performing at The Marcelle Theatre July 14-23.

In Bloom, featuring an all female ensemble, is about a mother, Dorothy, raising four teenage girls all on her own, but when she meets someone at her mother's wedding she begins a pivotal year of balancing her happiness with the wants of her daughters. Rosalind (18) is going off to college in the fall, Lorelei (16) is discovering her own privacy, Camille (14) is frustrated with her medical condition, and Eileen (12) doesn't understand why everything isn't about her. Directed by Brittanie Gunn and featuring an all female ensemble, including Christina Rios in the role of Dorothy.

The 2023 Summer New Play Festival schedule:

RED CURTAIN RIVALRY
July 7 @ 8pm
July 8 @ 8pm
July 9 @ 4pm
July 15 @ 8pm
July 16 @ 2pm

IN BLOOM
July 14 @ 8pm
July 16 @ 6pm
July 21 @ 8pm
July 22 @ 8pm
July 23 @ 4pm

All performances at The Marcelle Theatre, located at: 3310 Samuel Shepard Blvd., SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI 63103




RELATED STORIES - St. Louis

Student Blog: Home for the Summer Photo
Student Blog: Home for the Summer

You were just at school for 9 months and in a routine and now you're home, without having to be somewhere all the time. It can be an adjustment.

Student Blog: Academic Integrity in Theatre Photo
Student Blog: Academic Integrity in Theatre

Academic integrity is so important, especially in our career field. It prepares us on how to be professional in the future when we get out on our own and start auditioning/booking real, professional, paying jobs.

Previews: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lou Photo
Previews: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Midnight Company at The Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge

Midnight Company is following up their sensational hit JUST ONE LOOK, the Linda Ronstadt theatrical cabaret experience, with another narrative driven cabaret show YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU, featuring the songbook of the incomparable Judy Garland. YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU stars Jennelle Gilreath Owens and premiers at THE BLUE STRAWBERRY on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, with two additional performances on Wednesday, August 2nd and August 9th.

Immigrant Song Free Fathers Day Concert In The Park Announced At Kirkwood Park Lions Club Photo
Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert In The Park Announced At Kirkwood Park Lions Club Amphitheater, June 18

The Immigrant Song Free Father's Day Concert in the Park will honor Our Fathers and Forefathers, Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 4:00pm at Kirkwood Park Lions Club Amphitheater.


More Hot Stories For You

Summer New Play Festival Returns to Tesseract TheatreSummer New Play Festival Returns to Tesseract Theatre
Tennessee Williams St. Louis Receives Whitaker and MHC GrantsTennessee Williams St. Louis Receives Whitaker and MHC Grants
The New Jewish Theatre Opens Up Conversation with GLORIA: A LIFE ProductionThe New Jewish Theatre Opens Up Conversation with GLORIA: A LIFE Production
Lincoln Clauss, Vincent Kempski, Ashley De La Rosa, and More Will Lead RENT at the MunyLincoln Clauss, Vincent Kempski, Ashley De La Rosa, and More Will Lead RENT at the Muny

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

St. Louis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
Stray Dog Theatre (6/08-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Years
The Chapel (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gloria: A Life
The J's Wool Studio Theatre (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brass Menagerie
Tennessee Williams Festival St Louis (5/31-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Women in the Arts Festival
St. Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch / Saint Louis Art Museum (5/10-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (6/01-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You