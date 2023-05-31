Summer New Play Festival Returns to Tesseract Theatre

Learn more about the two upcoming shows here!
POPULAR
The Tesseract Theatre Company will premiere two new plays in St. Louis this July as part of the 2023 Summer New Play Festival.
The first play is a new farce written by Amy Lytle, RED CURTAIN RIVALRY, performing at The Marcelle Theatre July 7-16.
Red Curtain Rivalry is about two community theaters in the same city who are putting on the same musical at the same time. And war has been declared. Between big misunderstandings, plenty of shenanigans, and a lot of lessons learned, each company battles to win the most audience members and prove themselves the best production of "A Doll's House: The Musical!" that the community theatre community has ever seen. Directed by Shane Signarino and featuring a large ensemble of great St. Louis talent.
The second play of the festival is a new family drama written by Gwyneth Strope, IN BLOOM, performing at The Marcelle Theatre July 14-23.
In Bloom, featuring an all female ensemble, is about a mother, Dorothy, raising four teenage girls all on her own, but when she meets someone at her mother's wedding she begins a pivotal year of balancing her happiness with the wants of her daughters. Rosalind (18) is going off to college in the fall, Lorelei (16) is discovering her own privacy, Camille (14) is frustrated with her medical condition, and Eileen (12) doesn't understand why everything isn't about her. Directed by Brittanie Gunn and featuring an all female ensemble, including Christina Rios in the role of Dorothy.
The 2023 Summer New Play Festival schedule:
RED CURTAIN RIVALRY
July 7 @ 8pm
July 8 @ 8pm
July 9 @ 4pm
July 15 @ 8pm
July 16 @ 2pm
IN BLOOM
July 14 @ 8pm
July 16 @ 6pm
July 21 @ 8pm
July 22 @ 8pm
July 23 @ 4pm
All performances at The Marcelle Theatre, located at: 3310 Samuel Shepard Blvd., SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI 63103
Videos
|Twelfth Night
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (5/31-6/25)
|Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
Stray Dog Theatre (6/08-6/24)
|The Years
The Chapel (7/13-7/29)
|The Sound Inside
Moonstone Theatre Company (7/06-7/23)
|Gloria: A Life
The J's Wool Studio Theatre (6/01-6/18)
|The Brass Menagerie
Tennessee Williams Festival St Louis (5/31-6/01)
|American Women in the Arts Festival
St. Louis County Library - Thornhill Branch / Saint Louis Art Museum (5/10-6/02)
|A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
New Line Theatre at the Marcelle (6/01-6/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You