Student Blog: Winter Break: Resting and Rejuvinating

Winter break is finally here. Time to rest and relax and not have to worry about homework or deadlines, well, except for those summer stock deadlines but we’re gonna forget about those for now.

This winter break, I am really trying to focus on relaxing and resting. That is one thing that I am really bad at, but I love to be a big advocate for it. I tell my partner all the time that he needs to take time for himself and rest, relax, and do things that bring him joy, but I never like to take my own advice. I love to sit and make to-do lists of what all I need to do and what I am going to accomplish in one day. But that is not what this time is for. This is possibly my last winter break here at my childhood home in Illinois and I want to enjoy that. I want to do the things I want to do, spend time with my friends and family, and relish in that. So, I made a different-looking to-do list. Things I want to do that I am not going to feel guilty about and that are going to fill my cup. Because Lord knows I am going to need it before heading into my final semester.

Sleeping

I am sleeping in and I am not going to feel guilty about it. I owe my body and mind some serious sleep to catch up from this semester. This past semester was rough, and I had a lot of sleepless nights and I am oh so eepy.

Spending time with friends

Every time I come home, I get to hang out with friends I never get to see during the semester and I love it so much. I’ve gotten to hang out with my friends from the church camp I’m a counselor at and it has been so silly, so nice, and I’m excited to get to hang out with them more before break is over.

Holidays with my family

I’m really good at letting my mind wander back to school or other things while we are all just sitting in the living room of my grandparents house not doing anything. I really want to work on being more present this year and being with my cousins and such. So spending time with them is a must

Reading

When I’m at school, I find that I never have time to read and I love to read. It is one of my favorite things to do. I love Colleen Hoover books specifically, and I will hopefully be knocking through a few of them this winter break.

Playing games

Hehe I love playing games on my iPad and I love playing board games and card games and such. I have recently rediscovered my love for Minecraft. I hadn’t played it since I was in middle school and I’ve been playing it again recently and I’ve been addicted. I’ve also played some board games with my family which has been nice too.

Watching TV

I love watching tv and there are so many shows I simply haven’t had time to watch while at school and I am very excited to binge-watch them. Currently I have been zooming through my rewatch of How I Met Your Mother and have been binge-watching the latest season of The Circle. It has been very nice.

Journaling

I am a big bullet journal type of girl, I love to track things in my bullet journal but I never have time to make and update the pages. So, my goal over winter break is to make as many pages as I can so I can still track my sleep, my moods, etc, throughout the semester even if I run out of time to make the pages.

That is my winter break to-do list. Of course, I definitely still have a few school-related things to do before we go back, but it is only a few little things. The things I listed are things my body and mind needs to refill my cup and get me geared up for my last semester at semo. I hope all of your breaks are going well and you are getting some major rest and rejuvenation. As always, go do great things.

Comments