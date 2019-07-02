Stomping Ground Theatre Co. Presents THIS VERY MOMENT, A Musical Revue By Brett Kristofferson

Stomping Ground Theatre Co., based in New York, will be making its St. Louis stage debut with a new musical revue with music and lyrics by Brett Kristofferson, entitled THIS VERY MOMEMT! The show will be presented August 2nd and 3rd at 8:00pm at Fontbonne University Fine Arts Theatre, 6800 Wydown Boulevard. Tickets are $20 at http://ThisVeryMomentSTL.Eventbrite.com

THIS VERY MOMENT is a musical revue in the tradition of Closer Than Ever and Songs for a New World. Incorporating songs that span Brett Kristofferson's 20+ year career, This Very Moment explores, mourns, and celebrates the moments that help shape the landscape of our lives; moments that expose our weaknesses, perplex us, and help us define the things that are important to us. Parents are advised there are adult themes and content.

THIS VERY MOMENT is directed by Melissa Harlow with musical direction by Brett Kristofferson. The cast features Emanuel Llorente (MU Songs For A New World, Ragtime), Scott Koonce (original NY cast This Very Moment, Joseph); Joy Powell (Pump Boys, The 25th Annual Putman County Spelling Bee), Angela Shultz (Titanic National Tour, original NY cast This Very Moment), Tia Spencer (Miss Saigon, Sister Act), and G. Preston Wilson, Jr. (Little Shop of Horrors, The Merry Widow). Director Melissa Harlow is an actor, director, producer. Recent directing credits include The Amish Project at Missouri Baptist University and the New York Staged Reading of cover: a play about trafficking by Joy Powell. She has performed in Romeo and Juliet at Pax Amicus Castle Theatre and Hoosier Shakes Summer Rep, and most recently in Stray Dog's production of Sylvia.

Brett Kristofferson (Music and Lyrics; Musical Director) most recently wrote original music for Mizzou's Summer Repertory production of Corduroy, based on the popular children's book, and Stomping Ground's production of Next Fall. He lived in New York City for 22 years working as a musical director, vocal coach, teaching artist and a composer. Organizations included Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS), Wingspan Arts, Marymount Manhattan College, and Rosie O'Donnell's organization, Rosie's Theater Kids. His musical, Closer Than You Think (book, music, lyrics), was premiered by Strange Sun Theatre, (Jessica Bashline, dir.) in 2015. As a composer/lyricist, Brett is the recipient of two Dottie Burman Songwriting Awards, given by Cabaret Hotline Online and Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC). He also won the 2010 Bistro Award for Special Achievement in Songwriting, the 2010 MAC Award for Song of the Year ("Things that Haunt Me"), and the 2019 MAC Award for Comedy/Novelty song ("WTF, Disney").

STOMPING GROUND THEATRE COMPANY, founded by Angela Shultz and Melissa Harlow in 2016, is a non-profit theatre, creating a home away from home for the socially conscious. A proud partner of Rauschenbusch Metro Ministries and Metro Baptist Church, a portion of all ticket sales go to these ministries providing basic needs to NYC's most vulnerable. Former productions include the NY premiere of THIS VERY MOMENT, a revue by Brett Kristofferson, STEEL MAGNOLIAS, directed by Angela Shultz, and NEXT FALL, directed by Scott Koonce. Scott Koonce, Katie Donnelly, Ashley Ware, and Brett Kristofferson also serve as SGTC artistic staff along with graphic designer Steven Bolt.

More information: http://www.facebook.com/sgtnyc





