St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Reschedules HARRY POTTER Concert Set For This Weekend

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 in Concert, which was originally set to run this weekend, Friday through Sunday, January 21-23, 2022.

These performances are rescheduled to April 15-16, 2022, and ticketholders are being asked to hold onto their tickets.

Friday evening tickets are valid for Friday, April 15, 2022, 7:00pm

Saturday evening tickets are valid for Saturday, April 16, 2022, 7:00pm

Sunday matinee tickets are valid for Saturday, April 16, 2022, 2:00pm (Please note day of the week change.)

Patrons may also exchange tickets for another concert, donate the value of the tickets to the SLSO, or request a refund. Please contact the Box Office for more information.