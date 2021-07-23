St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Announces Holiday Concerts For 2021-22 Season

Today, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced its line-up of holiday concerts at Powell Hall and throughout the St. Louis community. Single tickets for all fall 2021 concerts go on sale July 22 to the public, including classical concerts and Live At Powell Hall performances.

Tickets are available for purchase on slso.org or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-1700.

Each year, the SLSO welcomes 40,000 visitors during the month of December to enjoy a variety of musical performances. This year, from Thanksgiving through January 2, Powell Hall will be decked out in its holiday finest, providing a picturesque backdrop for a variety of musical programming.

A beloved tradition for more than 25 years, members of the St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus-a resident SLSO chorus that specializes in the performance and preservation of music of African and African American traditions-join the SLSO for the annual Gospel Christmas concert on December 9. Led by IN UNISON Chorus Director Kevin McBeth, and joined by chart-topping gospel and soul songstress Oleta Adams, Gospel Christmas is a soulful celebration of holiday spirit. This year's Gospel Christmas concerts are the third collaboration between Adams and McBeth. She last performed in the 2018 Lift Every Voice: Celebrating Black History Month concert with the SLSO and IN UNISON Chorus.

The SLSO presents a special program of familiar and contemporary holiday music at the Mercy Holiday Celebration concerts December 15-19, led by conductor Bob Bernhardt. Canadian jazz vocalist Denzal Sinclaire joins the SLSO in these concerts, bringing his signature smooth tone to holiday favorites. He last collaborated with the SLSO in 2019 for a concert tribute to Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole. This year, the Mercy Holiday Celebration also hits the road, with the SLSO spreading holiday cheer for two performances at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University in St. Charles on December 15-16, before returning home for five performances at Powell Hall December 17-19. Enjoy Powell Hall in its holiday best, complete with Santa Claus, at these concerts led by conductor Bob Bernhardt.

Movie lovers and families are invited to experience the power of film music performed by a live orchestra with two film presentations. On December 11-12, the SLSO brings Miles Goodman's score to life in Disney in Concert: The Muppet Christmas Carol. This adaptation of Charles Dickens' famous novel follows Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation on the big screen through Christmases past, present, and future, while the SLSO performs the music live. Then on January 2, 2022, the SLSO performs Michael Giacchino's Grammy®, Golden Globe®, and Academy Award®-winning score to Disney and Pixar's Up, the tale of a retired salesman who is whisked away on a journey of a lifetime by thousands of balloons tied to his house. SLSO Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress leads both musical adventures with the SLSO while the films play on Powell Hall's big screen. Childress made her SLSO conducting and performance debuts with the orchestra in spring 2021 concerts at Powell Hall.

Holidays with the SLSO include a treasured tradition: the annual New Year's Eve Celebration concert. For the first time, both a matinee and an evening performance are offered, with Music Director Stéphane Denève ringing in 2022 with these surprise-filled concerts. With repertoire traditionally kept secret for these concerts, Denève will announce musical selections from the stage in his second New Year's Eve Celebration concert. He first led the annual concert to ring in 2020.

Single tickets for these concerts go on sale July 22, along with single tickets for all fall concerts, including ten classical music programs, designed by Denève to celebrate the resilience of the human spirit.