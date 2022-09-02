Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

St. Louis Shakespeare Presents Shakespeare's Beloved Romantic Comedy AS YOU LIKE IT

AS YOU LIKE IT performs at the Reim Auditorium at the Kirkwood Community Center.

Sep. 02, 2022  

St. Louis Shakespeare presents Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy AS YOU LIKE IT.

Duke Senior, his throne having been usurped by his younger brother, Frederick, is now living like Robin Hood with his followers in the Forest of Arden. Another pair of brothers are also at odds. Oliver, the elder, has kept an inheritance, which was intended for his younger brother Orlando's education, and Orlando begins to chafe against this injustice. Duke Senior's daughter, Rosalind, had been allowed to remain at court by her uncle (since she is best friend to Celia, Frederick's daughter). But because of this reminder of his brother, Frederick angrily banishes Rosalind. She and Celia decide to disguise themselves and - together with Touchstone, a jester - they go to seek the banished Duke in the Forest of Arden.

There's also a wrestling match, a lovesick shepherd and the dismissive shepherdess-of-his-dreams, disguises, star-crossed lovers (naturally), not one but TWO famous clowns, and three weddings.

The production is directed by Patrick Siler and set in the late 16th century, in and around the Forest of Arden. Cast includes: ROSALIND: Summer Baer, ORLANDO: Oliver Bacus, CELIA: Mackenzie Elisa, OLIVER: John Waller, DUKE FREDERICK/DUKE SENIOR: Shane Signorino, JACQUES/JACQUES de BOYS: Colin Nichols, TOUCHSTONE: Jacob Cange, SILVIUS: Joseph File, PHEBE: Rhianna Anesa, CHARLES/OLIVER MARTEXT: Jeffrey Lewis, ADAM: Daniel Higgins, AMIENS: Barrett Wagner, LEBEAU: Bethany Miscannon, CORIN: Laura Kyro, AUDREY: Kanisha Kellum, WILLIAM: Milo Marsten

Production Team includes: STAGE MANAGER: Mikey Miller, STAGE COMBAT CHOREOGRAPHER: Erik Kuhn, COSTUME DESIGNER: Theo Dawson, SCENIC DESIGNER: Cris Edwards, SOUND DESIGNER: Jimmy Bernatowicz, PROPS DESIGNER: Tinah Twardowski.

St. Louis Shakespeare is in compliance with MO Art Safe. All patrons are asked to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth inside the theatre.

St. Louis Shakespeare receives funding from the Missouri Arts Council, Arts and Education Council and Regional Arts Commission.

Performance Dates and Times:

· September 23, Friday 8:00 pm

· September 24, Saturday 8:00 pm

· September 25, Sunday 2:00 pm

· September 29, Thursday 7:30 pm

· September 30, Friday 10:00 am (School Matinee, reservations required)

· September 30, Friday 8:00 pm

· October 1, Saturday 8:00 pm

· October 2, Sunday 2:00 pm

WHERE: AS YOU LIKE IT performs at the Reim Auditorium at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S Geyer Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Ample free parking is available on the lot adjoining the Auditorium. The venue is wheelchair accessible. Face masks covering nose and mouth are required indoors.

TICKETS: $20 General Admission, $18 Seniors (65 and up), $15 Students (25 and under) and Teachers with ID. Advance tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006 or www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are also available at the theater box office, which opens 1 hour prior to show time. For information, call (314) 361-5664, email info@stlshakespeare.org or visit our website at www.stlshakespeare.org.





