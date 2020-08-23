Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Hosts 'A Late Summer Night's Stroll'

The event is being held now through September 6, 2020.

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is hosting A Late Summer Night's Stroll, inspired by A Midsummer Night's Dream, Aug 12 - Sep 6, 2020.

See the park like you've never seen it before on this 80-minute jaunt full of poetry, music and art. Loosely inspired by Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, "A Late Summer Night's Stroll" puts you at the center of the story: four lovers' escape to an enchanted wood and the magical night of transformation that follows. A socially-distant self-guided tour of iconic spots and hidden gems, featuring custom installations, open-air performances and charming vignettes.

The mile-long walk begins at ten-minute intervals between 5 p.m. - 7:40 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Groups are limited to ten or fewer and only one group can register per time-slot (you will not be paired with another group). Guests are strongly encouraged to attend only with members of their own household.

Learn more and join the waitlist at https://stlshakes.org/production/stroll/.


