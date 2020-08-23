St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Hosts 'A Late Summer Night's Stroll'

The event is being held now through September 6, 2020.

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is hosting A Late Summer Night's Stroll, inspired by A Midsummer Night's Dream, Aug 12 - Sep 6, 2020.

See the park like you've never seen it before on this 80-minute jaunt full of poetry, music and art. Loosely inspired by Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, "A Late Summer Night's Stroll" puts you at the center of the story: four lovers' escape to an enchanted wood and the magical night of transformation that follows. A socially-distant self-guided tour of iconic spots and hidden gems, featuring custom installations, open-air performances and charming vignettes.

The mile-long walk begins at ten-minute intervals between 5 p.m. - 7:40 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Groups are limited to ten or fewer and only one group can register per time-slot (you will not be paired with another group). Guests are strongly encouraged to attend only with members of their own household.

Learn more and join the waitlist at https://stlshakes.org/production/stroll/.

