St. Louis Classical Organizations Remain in Hybrid Mode

St. Louis classical music organizations will remain in hybrid mode as restrictions continue on in-person performances, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

OTSL announced in October that it will transform its opera center into a filming studio.

"We are undaunted by the challenges of our time," OTSL general director Andrew Jorgensen said, "and are adapting to serve our audiences and community with even more opera year-round."

OTSL is also moving its upcoming season outdoors for open-air, socially distanced performances on the Webster University campus.

Additionally, the SLSO installed a 4K camera system to complement its professional audio recording setup. The orchestra released its digital concert series last month.

Keeping with the hybrid theme, St. Louis Classical Guitar offers both concerts and workshops broadcast live and The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis now broadcasts concerts live from the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries.

The Bach Society of St. Louis even reinvented its Christmas Candlelight Concert as a virtual event and will offer all nine 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival events virtually as well.

St. Louis Chamber Chorus includes in-person, socially distanced events at the Third Baptist Church in Grand Center that are also livestreamed and recorded as a podcast available to subscribers for 30 days.

Read more on St. Louis Post-Dispatch.