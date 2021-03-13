Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

St. Louis Classical Organizations Remain in Hybrid Mode

Opera Theatre of St. Louis, St. Louis Chamber Chorus, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, and more have adapted to a hybrid model as uncertainties remain.

Mar. 13, 2021  
St. Louis Classical Organizations Remain in Hybrid Mode

St. Louis classical music organizations will remain in hybrid mode as restrictions continue on in-person performances, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

OTSL announced in October that it will transform its opera center into a filming studio.

"We are undaunted by the challenges of our time," OTSL general director Andrew Jorgensen said, "and are adapting to serve our audiences and community with even more opera year-round."

OTSL is also moving its upcoming season outdoors for open-air, socially distanced performances on the Webster University campus.

Additionally, the SLSO installed a 4K camera system to complement its professional audio recording setup. The orchestra released its digital concert series last month.

Keeping with the hybrid theme, St. Louis Classical Guitar offers both concerts and workshops broadcast live and The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis now broadcasts concerts live from the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries.

The Bach Society of St. Louis even reinvented its Christmas Candlelight Concert as a virtual event and will offer all nine 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival events virtually as well.

St. Louis Chamber Chorus includes in-person, socially distanced events at the Third Baptist Church in Grand Center that are also livestreamed and recorded as a podcast available to subscribers for 30 days.

Read more on St. Louis Post-Dispatch.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Brittany Nicholas
Brittany Nicholas
Nick Adams
Nick Adams

Related St. Louis Stories
Get St. Louis News

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Announces Return of In-Person Concerts at Powell Hall Photo

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Announces Return of In-Person Concerts at Powell Hall

Dance the Vote Receives 2021 Whats Right with the Region Award From FOCUS St. Louis Photo

Dance the Vote Receives 2021 'What's Right with the Region' Award From FOCUS St. Louis

11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Chooses 14 High School Acts For Final Event Photo

11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Chooses 14 High School Acts For Final Event

Local Shows
Hi, Are You Single?
The Repertory Theatre of St Louis (2/15 - 2/28)
All About You: Pillsbury Cookie Concert in St. Louis All About You: Pillsbury Cookie Concert
Livestreamed from the Sheldon Concert Hall (3/1 - 3/1)
Jacked! in St. Louis Jacked!
Metro Theater Company (2/4 - 3/31)
Fifth Annual Aphra Behn Festival
SATE (4/30 - 5/2)
Caf? Music: Outside The Lines in St. Louis Caf? Music: Outside The Lines
Livestreamed from the Sheldon Concert Hall (3/22 - 3/22)
VIEW ALL  ADD A SHOW  

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE LEGEND OF KUNG FU Plays in Beijing
  • Beijing Acrobatic Show is Now Playing at Beijing Chaoyang Theatre
  • VIDEO: Learn About Immersive Theater in China and Why Millennials Are Flocking to These Venues
  • Youth Music Culture Guangdong 2021 Special Event Featured Yo-Yo Ma and More