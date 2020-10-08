St. Louis Chamber Chorus Announces Season of Six Discussions

The season is comprised of six discussions with Artistic Director Philip Barnes and other special guests.

St. Louis Chamber Chorus has announced its 65th season, comprised of six discussions with Artistic Director Philip Barnes and other special guests from around the globe that will feature archival recordings of the choir and be complemented with a display of original images.

The series will highlight the chorus' unique role in the cultural life of St. Louis and the wider artistic community, will introduce you to recordings (many previously unavailable to the public), will offer you a deeper understanding of the Chamber Chorus, and will explain how the chorus' music is brought to life in performance.

Check out the lineup below!

Why We Advocate for Women Composers​

"Meet" the women writing for the Chorus, including special guests Melissa Dunphy, Sasha Johnson Manning, and Dobrinka Tabakova, in conversation with Philip Barnes and our advancement director Laura Frank.

11.8.20 3pm

Christmas 'Commissioned'

Enjoy the season through the many carols written expressly for us over the past three decades, celebrated by Philip Barnes and assistant conductor Andy Jensen.

12.20.20 3pm

The Composer-in-Residence Program - Who, Why & When​

Learn about the five composers who have held this special position, introduced by Philip Barnes and assistant conductor Orin Johnson, with our special guest from Sweden, Mårten Jansson.

2.21.21 3pm

The Intersection of Repertoire & Architecture

​

Discover how a particular venue directs our choice of repertoire, and how acoustics affect how we sing, presented by Philip Barnes and historian Esley Hamilton.

4.11.21 3pm

Tales of the Unexpected

A conversation with choir members recalling unusual venues, memorable music, and odd collaborations - from movies to Manilow! Chaired by Philip Barnes and former assistant conductor Mary Chapman.

5.23.21 3pm

