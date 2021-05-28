St. Louis Ballet Returns to Live Performances This Weekend

After 15 months of severe restrictions, Saint Louis Ballet will appear live on stage over Memorial Day weekend. Operating at greatly reduced capacity and with safety/social distancing measures in play, The Touhill Performing Arts Center will set the stage for George Balanchine's Valse-Fantaisie, Peter Martins' Ash and the premiere of an original ballet by director Gen Horiuchi, in partnership with pianist/composer TOYA.

Performance Length: Approximately 50 minutes

Tickets will NOT be sold through the Touhill Box Office but through TuTuTix.com. Tickets are non refundable. Patrons should print their tickets at home or bring your ticket on your mobile device to be scanned. For questions about tickets or to buy over the phone please call TuTuTix at 855-222-2849.

Learn more at https://www.stlouisballet.org/slblive.