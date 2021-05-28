Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

St. Louis Ballet Returns to Live Performances This Weekend

The program includes George Balanchine’s Valse-Fantaisie, Peter Martins’ Ash and the premiere of an original ballet by director Gen Horiuchi.

May. 28, 2021  

St. Louis Ballet Returns to Live Performances This Weekend

After 15 months of severe restrictions, Saint Louis Ballet will appear live on stage over Memorial Day weekend. Operating at greatly reduced capacity and with safety/social distancing measures in play, The Touhill Performing Arts Center will set the stage for George Balanchine's Valse-Fantaisie, Peter Martins' Ash and the premiere of an original ballet by director Gen Horiuchi, in partnership with pianist/composer TOYA.

Performance Length: Approximately 50 minutes

Tickets will NOT be sold through the Touhill Box Office but through TuTuTix.com. Tickets are non refundable. Patrons should print their tickets at home or bring your ticket on your mobile device to be scanned. For questions about tickets or to buy over the phone please call TuTuTix at 855-222-2849.

Learn more at https://www.stlouisballet.org/slblive.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories
Winner Announced for 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Photo

Winner Announced for 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

COCAs BILLY ELLIOT The Musical Tickets Are On Sale Now! Photo

COCA's BILLY ELLIOT The Musical Tickets Are On Sale Now!

Second DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Show added at The Fabulous Fox Theatre Photo

Second DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Show added at The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Tesseract Theatre Returns With FEAST, June 11 Photo

Tesseract Theatre Returns With FEAST, June 11


More Hot Stories For You

  • Stable Choir Announces Chamber Concert at Teatro Colon on June 6
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • The Stable Choir Will Perform a Christmas Concert at Teatro Colon
  • Ballet Estable Del Teatro Colón Performs Funciones Y Disponibilidad De Entradas