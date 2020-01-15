St. Louis Actors' Studio Will Present ANNAPURNA
After twenty years apart, Emma tracks Ulysses to a trailer park in the middle of nowhere for a final reckoning.
What unfolds is a visceral and profound meditation on love and loss with the simplest of theatrical elements:
two people in one room.
A breathtaking story about the longevity of love.
The Gaslight Theater
258 N. Boyle Ave
St. Louis, Missouri 63108
CAST
John Peirson*
*member AEA
TICKETS
General Admission: $35
Students w/ID & Seniors 65+: $30
https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/50324
DATES
Friday, Feb 14, 8pm
Saturday, Feb 15, 8pm
Sunday, Feb 16, 3pm
Thursday, Feb 20, 8pm
Friday, Feb 21, 8pm
Saturday, Feb 22, 8pm
Sunday, Feb 23, 3pm
Thursday, Feb 27, 8pm
Friday, Feb 28, 8pm
Saturday, Feb 29, 8pm
Sunday, Mar 1, 3pm
Message from Director:
"As a director, it's always a treat to delve into the interpersonal intricacies of a two-person play. Annapurna is a lush landscape for such exploration. The fraught history these two characters share makes their reunion (after a 20-year estrangement) an emotional rollercoaster. Playwright Sharr White has done a wonderful job of charting the course of that journey and creating complex and compelling characters. As a woman of a certain age, I must say that it is also refreshing to examine characters who have some miles on them! In our youth-obsessed culture, it's nice to focus on a couple in middle-age and see that they too are still trying to figure it all out."
- Director Annamaria Pileggi
October 2019 marked the beginning of St. Louis Actors' Studio's Thirteenth season, themed "Two to Tango". With the sort of clarity and theatrical density that only the two-hander can achieve, the season of exclusively two-character plays will journey through our most closely complex relationships : Mentor and Apprentice; Husband and wife; Mothers and Child.
"We are very excited about the offering for our 13th season, making the intimate Gaslight stage that much more intimate with these diverse, two-character stories" says William Roth, Founder and Artistic Director.