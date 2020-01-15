St. Louis Actors' Studio Will Present ANNAPURNA

After twenty years apart, Emma tracks Ulysses to a trailer park in the middle of nowhere for a final reckoning.

What unfolds is a visceral and profound meditation on love and loss with the simplest of theatrical elements:

two people in one room.

A breathtaking story about the longevity of love.

The Gaslight Theater

258 N. Boyle Ave

St. Louis, Missouri 63108

CAST

John Peirson*

Laurie McConnell*

*member AEA

TICKETS

General Admission: $35

Students w/ID & Seniors 65+: $30

DATES

Friday, Feb 14, 8pm

Saturday, Feb 15, 8pm

Sunday, Feb 16, 3pm

Thursday, Feb 20, 8pm

Friday, Feb 21, 8pm

Saturday, Feb 22, 8pm

Sunday, Feb 23, 3pm

Thursday, Feb 27, 8pm

Friday, Feb 28, 8pm

Saturday, Feb 29, 8pm

Sunday, Mar 1, 3pm

Message from Director:

"As a director, it's always a treat to delve into the interpersonal intricacies of a two-person play. Annapurna is a lush landscape for such exploration. The fraught history these two characters share makes their reunion (after a 20-year estrangement) an emotional rollercoaster. Playwright Sharr White has done a wonderful job of charting the course of that journey and creating complex and compelling characters. As a woman of a certain age, I must say that it is also refreshing to examine characters who have some miles on them! In our youth-obsessed culture, it's nice to focus on a couple in middle-age and see that they too are still trying to figure it all out."

- Director Annamaria Pileggi

October 2019 marked the beginning of St. Louis Actors' Studio's Thirteenth season, themed "Two to Tango". With the sort of clarity and theatrical density that only the two-hander can achieve, the season of exclusively two-character plays will journey through our most closely complex relationships : Mentor and Apprentice; Husband and wife; Mothers and Child.

"We are very excited about the offering for our 13th season, making the intimate Gaslight stage that much more intimate with these diverse, two-character stories" says William Roth, Founder and Artistic Director.

