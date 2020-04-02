St. Louis Actors' Studio Announces Fourteenth Season Theme 'Dramedy', Featuring HAND TO GOD and More

September 2020 will mark the beginning of St. Louis Actors' Studio's Fourteenth season theme "Dramedy".

As they continue our exploration of human relationships, they present an offering of plays this season that tell stories of expectant families, existing relations and belief systems that we use to blame our choices and actions. Season 14 will make you think and laugh until you cry.

The 2020-21 season:

And Baby Makes Seven

by Paula Vogel

Directed by Associate Artistic Director, Annamaria Pileggi

September 18 - October 4, 2020

Anna, Ruth and Peter await the arrival of their newborn child, but first they must rid the crowded apartment of their three imaginary children.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

By Young Jean Lee

Directed by Joanna Battles

December 4 - December 20, 2020

When Ed and his three adult sons come together to celebrate Christmas, they enjoy cheerful trash-talking, pranks, and takeout Chinese. Then they confront a problem that even being a happy family can't solve: When identity matters, and privilege is problematic, what is the value of being a straight white man?

Hand To God

by Robert Askins

Directed by Associate Artistic Director, John Pierson

February 19- March 7, 2021

After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason's complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and-most especially-his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason's puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. HAND TO GOD explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

The Zoo Story/The Dumb Waiter

by Edward Albee/Harold Pinter

Directed by Associate Artistic Director, Wayne Salomon

April 16 - May 2, 2021

Classic early one act plays by two giants of the theatre. Edward Albee and Harold Pinter.

THE ZOO STORY - A man sits peacefully reading in the sunlight in Central Park. There enters a second man. He is a young, unkempt and undisciplined vagrant where the first is neat, ordered, well-to-do and conventional. The vagrant is a soul in torture and rebellion. He longs to communicate so fiercely that he frightens and repels his listener. He is a man drained of all hope who, in his passion for company, seeks to drain his companion. With provocative humor and unrelenting suspense, the young savage slowly, but relentlessly, brings his victim down to his own atavistic level as he relates a story about his visit to the zoo.





