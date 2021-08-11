St Lou Fringe Opens its 10th Anniversary Season with a Hybrid Festival

In its 10th year the St Lou Fringe Festival celebrates 22 independent productions through the mediums of virtual reality and outdoor, in-person performance venues. The headline performance for the 2021 Festival is the St. Louis Premiere of WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT by Nassim Soleimanpour.

The festival will also feature Buke's Island, a new musical by Zach Leon, and a new work by Jillienne Glodowski, celebrating neurodivergency from the perspective of someone who is autistic.

The 10th anniversary festival will kick-off with a FREE virtual concert from international musician and composer, Daniel Amaya. The concert will be performed from his studio in Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico will kick-off the festival on Friday, August 13. 2021.

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit is a show where there is no rehearsal. There is no director. A different actor each performance will be handed the script in a sealed envelope onstage in front of the audience that night. Once they are handed the script, they remove it and begin performing knowing nothing about the show. After their single performance, they may never perform the work again in their lifetime. The three St Louis Actors selected for this city premiere are : Andy Sloey, Terry Meddows & Jaqueline Thompson.

There are many notable acts in this year's Festival. Dear Donald/Dear Hillary, a second grade pen pal adventure inspired by A.R. Gurney's play, Love Letters; The Making of Flame & Shadow, the second year, an opera lab work in progress about St. Louis native and Pulitzer Prize Winning Poet Sara Teasdale; Small Box with a Revolver, a new absurdist play, Con College, The Playwright & the Producer, This is 40!, My Voice, My Violin, and Andy's Super Fun Happy Magic Show to name a few.

St Lou Fringe will also be hosting free Zoom conversation forums throughout the festival covering topics like, Independent Arts Post Pandemic, Developing Work for the Virtual Space, and Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion in the Arts.

Finally, the Festival will conclude with a special performance from 2020 St Lou Fringe, Fringemeister, Heather 'Byrd' Roberts performing her original performance poetry.

The St Lou Fringe 10th Anniversary Festival opens on August 13, 2021 and runs through August 21, 2021. Check www.stlouisfringe.com for more details, tickets and showtimes. All tickets are $15.00 per show.