Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus Announces 2020-21 Season Lineup

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus announces the event lineup for a remarkable season of music, art, theatre and dance during the 2020-2021 season.

The 14th River Campus season invites patrons to enjoy an extensive variety of visual and performing arts events by Southeast's departments of music, art and design, The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, and the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum.

Season tickets for next year's season are now on sale to the public. Individual tickets will be on sale Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. Information regarding social distancing guidelines and capacity limits will be available later this summer.

This year's season will continue to emphasize Southeast's students, showcasing their diverse talents and unique opportunities for audiences of all ages.

"This season will not disappoint - we are proud to showcase our amazingly talented students and thankful to the community's support of their successes year after year," said Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of Southeast's Holland College of Arts and Media. "This year's season, audiences will be entertained with a vast repertoire of classical, jazz, opera and contemporary music; incredible dance performances; dramatic plays, wonderful classics, musicals and family-friendly productions; as well as exhibitions featuring award-winning artists and students of all ages. Audiences may see some modifications as we tackle the challenges of a 'new normal' during these times, but, regardless of these adjustments, students will perform and exhibit outstanding work. We have an extremely talented student body and can't wait for them to return."

Due to capacity limits and social distancing guidelines, it is expected tickets will sell quickly, and patrons are encouraged to reserve their seats early, Weller-Stilson added. Additionally, dates and times of all performances are subject to change as the University monitors the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performances in The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Series, sponsored by Top of the Marq and Commerce Bank, will include "The Wolves," "9 to 5: The Musical," "Metamorphoses," Fall for Dance 2020, "Cinderella: The Broadway Musical," Spring into Dance 2021 and "The Miracle Worker."

This season will also spotlight the work of student-artists, faculty, and local and regional guest artists in the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum and the River Campus Art Gallery. The Museum will continue to offer crafting events and workshops throughout the season.

The Cuba Financial Southeast Missouri Symphony Series celebrates its 20th anniversary with concerts throughout the year highlighting student-musicians, faculty and guest musicians, including the St. Louis Symphony, and virtuoso pianist Evan Wong next spring.

New this year for music lovers and musical and dance enthusiasts is the Saint Francis Healthcare System Special Events Series, which offers three music-focused productions, including the "Big Band Christmas Jukebox," ringing in the holiday season with jazzy classics; the Percussion Ensemble's Family Holiday Concert, a family holiday tradition featuring music; and Celebrate the Arts!, an evening featuring solo and ensemble pieces from Broadway musicals, jazz and classical music, and original dance.

Other special events to enchant audiences include The Conservatory's Extravaganza and Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop, and the 11th Annual Fault Line Film Festival.

Most series events will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall. Seating in the Bedell is divided into two price ranges for season tickets packages. Top price seats include the orchestra, mezzanine and lower balcony sections; lower price seats are in the upper balcony. Tickets for the Master Series (all 12 events over the Symphony and Theatre and Dance series) are $245.75 and $227.75. Tickets for the four-event Broadway and Symphony Package are $108.50 and $96.50. Tickets for the five-event Symphony Series are $115 and $101. Tickets for the seven-event Theatre and Dance Series are $130.75 and $126.75.

More information on the 2020-2021 River Campus season is available at rivercampus.org. In addition, a full-color brochure has been mailed to current ticket patrons and may also be obtained by calling the River Campus Box Office at (573) 651-2265.

