Six Flags Will Host a Live Shadowcast of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

According to STL Today, a fire at St. Andrew's Cinema in St. Charles earlier this month caused the Flustered Mustard theater group to relocate their live shadowcasts of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The group will now perform at the Palace Theatre at Six Flags St. Louis, which will also be the first viewing of the 1975 cult classic at the theme park and the largest screening in Missouri's history.

To attend, guests must be 17 or older or have a guardian with them. Proceeds from the sale of prop bags or merchandise will go toward restoring the cinema.

The performance takes place on November 1. Doors open 11 p.m., games begin at 11:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 11:30 p.m. The performance is free with theme park admission.

For more information, visit sixflags.com/stlouis.

Read more on STL Today.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You