Stray Dog Theatre to Present RIPCORD Next Month

Stray Dog Theatre (SDT) will continue its twenty-first season with a production of Ripcord at the Tower Grove Abbey, opening on Thursday, June 6, 2024 and running through Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Ripcord opened Off-Broadway on October 20, 2015, at the Manhattan Theatre Club in a limited engagement. Written by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by David Hyde Pierce, the cast features Marylouise Burke, Rachel Dratch, Glenn Fitzgerald, and Holland Taylor. David Lindsay-Abaire is an American playwright, lyricist and screenwriter. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2007 for his play Rabbit Hole, which also earned several Tony Award nominations. In 2016, Lindsay-Abaire was named co-director of Juilliard's Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program. Lindsay-Abaire won both the 2023 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical and Tony Award for Best Original Score for the musical adaptation of his play Kimberly Akimbo.

Ripcord was written by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Ripcord is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Ripcord synopsis: The Golden Girls meets The Odd Couple in this madcap comedy. When cantankerous Abby is forced to share her room in a retirement home with endlessly chipper Marilyn, a feud between the mismatched roommates results in a bet to determine who stays and who goes. Seemingly harmless at first, the two women quickly escalate into dangerous games of one-upmanship.

June 6-22, 2024: Show times are Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 PM. Additional performance 2 PM Sunday, June 16.

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63104. Gated Parking.

Tickets: Adults $35 / Seniors (65+) & Students $30 (Cash/Checks/All Major Credit Cards)

Additional Information and Ticket Reservations: Call (314) 865-1995 or visit www.straydogtheatre.org.

Accessible Performances

ASL Interpretation: The 6/7, 6/14, and 6/21 performances will be presented with ASL interpretation by students from Southwestern Illinois College. ASL interpreted performances are suitable for audience members who are Deaf, deafened, or have hearing loss. They can also be valuable for people who are learning ASL.

Comments