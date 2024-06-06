Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at STAGES St. Louis is as Beautiful as a Louisiana Magnolia Tree in Full Bloom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The stage version of STEEL MAGNOLIAS is significantly different than the better-known movie. It was originally being written as a short story to honor the memory of his sister Susan before Robert Harling adapted his story for the stage in 1987. The off-Broadway production ran for over 1,100 performances. The play was not performed on Broadway until 2005, long after the successful film adaptation, also written by Harling, starring Sally Field, Julia Roberts, and Dolly Parton. Harling’s play, set in Northwest Louisiana’s Chinquapin Parish, was written with only six female characters. All of the play’s action takes place inside Truvy’s salon where hair styling services are secondary to the town's ladies' gossip over coffee.

Now, nearly 40-years later, STEEL MAGNOLIAS is a period piece, and the current production at STAGES St. Louis is treated as such. Paige Price has directed a lovely production in collaboration with a talented technical team. Brad Musgrove’s retro-inspired costumes pay perfect homage to the 1980’s. His Barbie pink palette for Shelby, and his ostentatious designs for Truvy and Annelle are sights. Set Designer Kate Rance’s vintage interior of Truvy’s salon is period appropriate, and her set decoration establishes the seasons of the year. Her props, coupled with Musgrove’s costumes, are delightfully hilarious, especially their intentionally tasteless holiday decorations. The set design is subtly complimented by Sean M. Savoie’s thoughtful lighting design. Savoie’s lighting effects also fantastically enhance the story telling beyond just illuminating the set pieces. Tony Winner Nevin Steinberg’s sound effects add to the levity of the story, and he assists in establishing the decade with familiar country and pop hits from the 1980s.

As fantastic as the technical elements are, it’s Price’s collaboration with a stellar cast that makes STAGES St. Louis’ STEEL MAGNOLIAS wonderfully funny even with the weight of the melancholic plot points. Price and her magnificent cast mine every last laugh from Harling’s script that is chock full of funny zingers. There were plenty of hilarious bits, including some that created contagious uncontrollable laughter long after the joke had hit.

This oh-so-divine cast of mostly local actors included Jilanne Marie Klaus (Truvy), Abigail Isom (Annelle), Kari Ely (Clairee), Taylor Quick (Shelby), Amy Loui (M’Lynn), and Zoe Vonder Haar (Ousier). Kurt Deutsch (Radio DJ) is the only male actor credited in the cast list in a voice over role as the radio announcer.

Taylor Quick is the sole cast member who is not a native St. Louisan, but she was perfectly cast as the effervescent optimist Shelby. Her character is adored by the other women in the salon, and her likeable performance created the same level of adoration among the audience. Selecting her to play Shelby was an inspired casting choice, as was the selection of the other actors for their roles.

St. Louis has a rich pool of professional actors, however Ely, Isom, Klaus, Loui, and Vonder Haar are at the top of their game and excel at their craft. Isom is a quirky delight as the chameleon-like Annelle, who is trying to discover exactly who she is as an adult woman. Loui conveys M’Lynn’s maternal concern and fear for her daughter's safety through both her physical acting and her line delivery. It is Loui’s facial expressions and body language that express a mother’s uneasiness and consternation with her adult daughter’s decisions. Klaus is loveable as the jovial Truvy. She is the positive force among friends who finds the silver lining in every situation. Her salon is that special place in town where the women meet to kibitz and enjoy each other’s company.

Ely’s portrayal of Clairee is spot on as the wealthy southern socialite widow. She’s likeable but with an air of elegant sophistication and arrogance. It's apparent she thinks she is more cultured and cosmopolitan than the other southern ladies. Its long been my opinion that the role of Clairee in the film was a bit of a miscast, and Ely’s characterization is refined perfection.

There was a wonderful moment mid-first act on press night. The audience erupted into spontaneous applause when STAGES regular Zoe Vonder Haar made her entrance as Ousier. Vonder Haar has delivered dozens of wonderful local performances over the past decades, and her portrayal in STEEL MAGNOLIAS is no exception. While her Ousier is played a bit less crass than one might expect, she still conveyed the character’s crabbiness. Vonder Haar played her with softer edges, making it understandable why the women valued her friendship and were amused by her snarky comments.

For the second year in a row, STAGES St. Louis knocks it out of the park with a non-musical offering. STEEL MAGNOLIAS is a laugh out loud comedy-drama about sisterhood and how friends overcome fear, uncertainty, sadness, and profound grief. Price’s directorial vision, the ensemble's exceptional performance, and the ravishing work of the technical team make this production as beautiful as a Louisiana magnolia tree in full June bloom.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS continues in The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirwood Performing Arts Center through June 30, 2024. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

