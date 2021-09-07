Single Ticket On-Sale Date Announced for 10 U.S. Bank Broadway Season Shows

Single tickets for ten shows in the Fabulous Fox Theatre's 2021 - 2022 U.S. Bank Broadway Series will go on sale Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available online at MetroTix.com, by phone at 314-534-1111 and in person at the Fox Theatre Box Office for the following shows: PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical; A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS; RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical; CATS; THE PROM; MEAN GIRLS; Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY; RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary Show; The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY; and HAIRSPRAY.

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical | November 16-28, 2021

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin its national tour this Fall. Broadway superstar and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal (Rent, AIDA, Something Rotten) and rising star Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys, Wicked) will lead the tour as Edward Lewis and Vivian Ward. PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony AwardÂ® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by GrammyÂ® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS | December 9, 2021

The world's greatest entertainers unite for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production - A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes you through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family. "Lucy Darling is a true original - hilarious and delightful. An EXCEPTIONAL new talent in magic." - David Copperfield

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical | December 17-18, 2021

The beloved TV classic RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: The Musical. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

CATS | December 21, 2021-January 2, 2022

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory". Winner of 7 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les MisÃ©rables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les MisÃ©rables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

THE PROM | January 25-February 6, 2022

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit. THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

MEAN GIRLS | February 15-27, 2022

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naÃ¯ve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Roald Dahl's CHARLE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY | March 8-10, 2022

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now St. Louis' golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

RIVERDANCE 25TH Anniversary Show | March 11-13, 2022

RIVERDANCE, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of RIVERDANCE all over again. For over 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of RIVERDANCE.

MY FAIR LADY | March 22-April 3, 2022

From Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

HAIRSPRAY | April 5-9, 2022

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat" . This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

In addition to the above-mentioned ten shows, the U.S. Bank Broadway Series also includes HAMILTON and Disney's THE LION KING. The single ticket on-sale date for HAMILTON and Disney's THE LION KING will be announced at a later date. However, both shows are available now in the 6 and 7 show season ticket packages. For more information see FabulousFox.com

